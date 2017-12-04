St. Andrews basketball teams fall to Bryan College

Knights fall to Bryan on the road

DAYTON, Tenn. — The St. Andrews University men’s basketball team suffered their fifth straight loss on Saturday as they fell 83-69 on the road at Bryan College (Tenn.).

Bryan got out to a 12-point lead at halftime, 43-31, as they shot an impressive 63 percent and 54 percent from three while the Knights shot 46 percent overall and were 4-of-7 from three-point range.

A closely played second half saw Bryan edge the Knights 40-38 as they kept up their hot shooting. St. Andrews was very consistent going 63 percent for the half making 12 total threes, six in each half. St. Andrews shot 44 percent in the second half and 27 percent overall from three as they couldn’t keep up with the stellar shooting of the Lions. The Knights made 75 percent of their free throws in the loss.

St. Andrews out-rebounded the Lions 25-22 and 9-4 on the offensive boards while forcing Bryan into 13 turnovers and gathering six steals. The Knights put four in double-figure scoring led by junior forward Jeremias Easterling who scored 21 points with six rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Junior guard Christian Lathan then scored 18 points in the game as he averaged 20.3 points on the week. Lathan added four three-pointers in the loss. Senior forward Jordan Hines then led the Knights with four assists along with 10 points, six rebounds, and a steal.

The final member of the Knights to finish in double-digit scoring was freshman forward Darius Huff with 12 points and a team-best of seven rebounds and two steals. Senior guard Jourdan Sanders added six points with two assists and a steal.

St. Andrews falls to 1-5 overall and 1-4 in the AAC with the loss while Bryan improves to 8-4 overall and 3-2 in the AAC.

The Knights will next remain on the road to face Tennessee Wesleyan (4-8) on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.

Bryan rolls past Lady Knights

DAYTON, Tenn. — The St. Andrews University women’s basketball team suffered their third straight road loss on Saturday as they fell 82-50 on the road at Bryan College (Tenn.).

Bryan got off to a strong start leading 23-11 after the first quarter. A closely contested second quarter saw the Lady Lions take the quarter 20-14 to secure a haltime lead, 43-25.

Bryan then outscored the Lady Knights 39-25 in the second half as they kept up their consistent play while playing solid defense.

Bryan finished the game shooting 46 percent and an impressive 43 percent from three-point line while the Lady Knights struggled all day shooting the ball finishing the game just 16 percent from three and 30 percent overall as they could not keep pace with the Lions.

Sophomore guard Samantha Ring was the only Lady Knight to finish in double-figure scoring with 14 points along with three rebounds and three steals. Guards Aiyanna Woods-Clark and Kyara Cooper each led the team with four steals while combining for 10 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists.

Freshman forward Morgan Perkins finished with eight points and six rebounds, while freshman Aquera Johnson added eight rebounds and a block.

St. Andrews falls to 4-4 with the loss and 3-4 in the conference while Bryan improves to 7-3 and 4-2 in the AAC.

The Lady Knights will remain on the road to face Tennessee Wesleyan (7-3) on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 12 p.m.

