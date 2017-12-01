Lady Knights crush Truett McConnell

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University women’s basketball team rolled to a 35-point win over Truett-McConnell University (Ga.) on Thursday, 78-43.

The Lady Knights got off to a strong offensive start scoring 18 points in the first quarter to lead by seven, 18-11, heading into the second quarter. Before the end of the first half, the Lady Knights outscored the Lady Bears by three to take a 10 point lead into halftime, 33-23. Each team shot 32 percent in the first half but struggled from behind the arc.

St. Andrews came out in the third quarter and dominated the Lady Bears putting up 24 points — opening the quarter on a 14-1 run. The explosive third quarter allowed the Lady Knights to take a 57-28 lead down the stretch. St. Andrews played solid defense and put up points to win the fourth quarter to secure the 78-43 victory improving to 4-3 overall.

The Lady Kngihts shot 47 percent in the second half and held Truett to just 20.8 percent shooting and only 15 percent from three.

St. Andrews had 10 players score at least four points while two — Samantha Ring and Aiyanna Woods-Clark — were in double-figures.

Sophomore guard Samantha Ring led the Lady Knights with 12 points along with two assists, a block, and a steal. Fellow guard, freshman Aiyanna Woods-Clark scored a season-high 11 points with two rebounds and a steal.

Junior guard Bree Cowan scored eight points with three rebounds, four assists, and a team-best four steals.

Fellow point guard Courtney Rowe led the team with six assists to go along with five points and three steals. Nijha Shannon added nine points and four assists.

Freshman forward Morgan Perkins led the team with 13 rebounds with two assists and a steal. Senior forward Ellen Dukes also had a terrific game defensively pulling down 11 rebounds and six offensive boards to go along with seven points.

The Lady Knights improve to 4-3 on the season and 3-3 in the conference with the win while Truett falls to 2-7 and 0-6 in the AAC.

St. Andrews will go on the road this afternoon to face Bryan College (Tenn.) at 12 p.m. in Tennessee.

