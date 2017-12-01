Zamir White named National HS Football Player of the Year

LAURINBURG — The rest of the country is learning what fans in Scotland County have known for years — Fighting Scots senior tailback Zamir White is one of the nation’s best.

On Friday, the Touchdown Club of Columbus announced it has selected Zamir as the recipient of the prestigious 2017 Sam B. Nicola Award. The award, named for the club’s founder, Sam Nicola, is presented to the National High School Football Player of the Year.

Zamir is the No. 1 running back in the country for the Class of 2018 and verbally committed to the University of Georgia in June on his mother Shanee’s birthday. He plans to sign his letter of intent to play for the Bulldogs on Dec. 20, the first day of the early signing period.

Scotland’s feature tailback traveled to Athens earlier this week to have surgery to repair his torn ACL. Zamir suffered the injury on Nov. 24 in the second round of the 4A playoffs — ending his high school career.

Zamir finishes is senior campaign with 148 carries for 2,085 rushing yards with 34 rushing touchdowns and 38 total touchdowns. For his high school career at Scotland, Zamir tallied 738 carries for 7,168 yards with 119 rushing touchdowns and 127 touchdowns.

Those staggering statistics rank Zamir fifth all time total touchdowns in North Carolina and ninth all time in total rushing yards.

“Any time you’re recognized as the best player in the United States no matter which group or groups is doing the recognizing it’s an incredible honor,” said Scotland head coach Richard Bailey. “Zamir is absolutely deserving of his award. I’ve coached some great young men in my 27 years but none better than Zamir. He epitomizes what being a great football player is all about but more importantly what being a great teammate is all about.”

Zamir joins an elite group of players who have received the Sam B. Nicola Award including Emmitt Smith, Chris Spielman, Joe Mauer, and current UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen and University of Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason, who claimed the award in 2015.

The Touchdown Club of Columbus was founded in 1965 and over the past 60 years, the club has hosted and honored more than 2,000 of the world’s finest athletes. Athletes are selected each year by the Touchdown Club’s committees consisting of coaches, sportswriters, and former players themselves.

The Sam B. Nicola Award will be presented during the 63rd Touchdown Club of Columbus Awards on Saturday, Feb. 17 at Express Live! in the Arena District in Columbus, Ohio.

For additional information regarding the Nicola Award or the 63-year history of the Club, visit www.tdccolumbus.com.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170 or ahatten@laurinburgexchange.com.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots senior tailback Zamir White was selected as the recipient of the prestigious 2017 Sam B. Nicola Award by the Touchdown Club of Columbus. The award, named for the club’s founder, Sam Nicola, is presented to the National High School Football Player of the Year. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_0066.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots senior tailback Zamir White was selected as the recipient of the prestigious 2017 Sam B. Nicola Award by the Touchdown Club of Columbus. The award, named for the club’s founder, Sam Nicola, is presented to the National High School Football Player of the Year.