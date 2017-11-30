Lady Scots stumble against Marlboro County

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — The start of the Lady Scots game against Marlboro County was head scratching. With no whistle or explanation of what transpired instead of starting with a tip off, the Lady Scots went to the free-throw line.

Senior Tykeria McNair toed the line and made both free throws to give her team the lead. The Lady Scots then inbounded the ball and time began to tick off the clock.

The pecular beginning didn’t seem to bother the Lady Scots who jumped out to a 4-0 lead courtesy of a basket by senior Mylasia Pratt. Following the Thanksgiving break, the Lady Scots returned Pratt along with Nautika Moore, Tramaine Peterson and Niaria Leach.

Despite having a full roster, the Lady Scots struggled to keep control of the ball as Marlboro County forced 15 first half turnovers. The Lady Scots kept the game within two points at the end of the first quarter, down 12-10 as they ended the quarter with a turnovers and Marlboro County opened the second quarter with three consecutive steals.

Unable to get to the basket, the Lady Scots saw the deficit grow only scoring seven points before the half. Marlboro County took a 23-17 lead into the locker room.

Head coach Mallarie Snow lit a fire under her team at halftime. The Lady Scots opened the third quarter with back-to-back baskets by Moore and Peterson to shrink Marlboro County’s lead to just two points.

The Lady Bulldogs responded with two baskets of their own before Lady Scots senior Amaya Pegues hit a three-pointer to make to 24-27 Marlboro County. The Lady Scots kept the game close throughout the remainder of the third quarter with baskets from McNair, Pegues and Leach to pull within one of Marlboro County, 32-31.

The Lady Scots defense kept the pressure on the Lady Bulldogs and were able to tie the game at 36 as sophomore Asjah Swindell split a pair of free throws. A turnover by the Lady Scots followed by a foul put Marlboro County back on top by one.

A basket by Mykeria McNair gave the Lady Scots their first lead of the second half, 38-37. The lead was short lived as the Lady Bulldogs hit a three pointer to regain the lead. A turnover by Marlboro County allowed Peterson to give her team the lead back.

The teams went back and forth and an out of bounds call that went Marlboro County’s way fired up the crowd. Despite the call, Leach snagged a steal and the foul earning a trip to the line. The Lady Scots junior had a one-and-one and missed it and the rebound went to Marlboro County.

A basket and two trips to the free throw line sealed the victory for Marlboro County, 48-42.

With the loss, the Lady Scots moved to 1-2 on the season. The team opens conference play on Tuesday, Dec. 5 in Hope Mills against Jack Britt at 6 p.m. The Lady Scots lost both of their games to the Lady Buccaneers last season.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170 or ahatten@laurinburgexchange.com.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots senior Tramaine Peterson tries to pass the ball into the paint in traffic against Marlboro County on Tuesday. The Lady Scots open SAC-8 conference play on Dec. 5 with a trip to Hope Mills to take on Jack Britt at 6 p.m. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_0282.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots senior Tramaine Peterson tries to pass the ball into the paint in traffic against Marlboro County on Tuesday. The Lady Scots open SAC-8 conference play on Dec. 5 with a trip to Hope Mills to take on Jack Britt at 6 p.m. Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots senior Mylasia Pratt tries to force a turnover during Tuesday’s game in Bennettsville, S.C. against Marlboro County. The Lady Scots lost a hard fought game, 48-42. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_0326.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Lady Scots senior Mylasia Pratt tries to force a turnover during Tuesday’s game in Bennettsville, S.C. against Marlboro County. The Lady Scots lost a hard fought game, 48-42.

Team opens conference play Dec. 5