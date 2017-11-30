St. Andrews basketball teams falter

Piedmont upends Knights

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University men’s basketball team suffered their first home loss earlier this week falling 73-72 toPiedmont International University.

St. Andrews got off to a great start taking a 7-0 lead. The Knights extended their lead to 10 points before Piedmont (4-4) rallied to take a short-lived lead before the Knights went on a 10-3 run to take a 39-33 halftime.

The Knights shot an impressive 72 percent in the first half while Piedmont shot 38 percent, but made 6-of-9 threes to keep themselves in the game.

St. Andrews started the second half with a 12-8 run to extend their lead back to 10 points — 51-41 with 13 minutes to play. The Bruins however just kept chipping away at the Knights lead, cutting it down to one possession before taking a 67-65 lead with under four minutes to play. The Knights regained the lead at 72-69 with 90 seconds left but Piedmont made two free throws, multiple timeouts and a St. Andrews turnover to set up their final possession.

The Bruins knocked down a clutch mid-range jumper to steal the win 73-72.

Piedmont, under the coaching direction of former NBA player Josh Howard, finished the game shooting 43 percent, and 50 percent from three-point range. The Knights shot 62 percent overall, but just 33 percent from three and 46.7 percent from the free-throw line.

St. Andrews had four players in double-figures led by freshman forward Darius Huff. Huff had a 13 rebounds along with 10 points for his first double-double of the season. The freshman also had a season-best four blocks with two steals. Huff now has 23 rebounds over his past two games.

Junior point guard Christian Lathan shot a career-high 18 points and season-high four assists on 6-of-12 shooting. senior forward Jordan Hines and senior guard Jourdan Sanders each had 10 points apiece. Sanders added three assists and a steal while Hines went 5-of-5 from the field.

The Knights, now 1-3, hosted conference foe Truett-McConnell (Ga.) (7-2) on Thursday evening.

Lady Knights drop close game to Brenau

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University women’s basketball team dropped their third straight game falling to new conference team Brenau University (Ga.) 74-71.

The Lady Knights started off hot offensively scoring 24 first-quarter points to take a 24-21 lead. Brenau turned up the defensive intensity and held St. Andrews to just six points in the second quarter.

The teams combined for 19 second-quarter points as the Lady Tigers took a 34-30 lead into the locker room.

Brenau came out in the third quarter and continued to outscored the Lady Knights to take a 55-45 lead heading into the final quarter. St. Andrews refused to quit and went on a 19-11 run in the fourth quarter trimming Brenau’s lead down to two points, 66-64, with 1:30 remaining.

Two points was as close as the Lady Knights came to the Breana as they eventually fell by three, 74-71. Brenau was led by 31 points and eight three-points from guard Autumn Dodson.

St. Andrews finished the game shooting 45 percent while Brenau was right with them at 44.8 percent overall. The Lady Knights struggled from three-point range going just 3-of-18. Brenau shot 50 percent making up the difference. St. Andrews forced Brenau into 24 turnovers while registering 10 steals.

Sophomore guard Samantha Ring led the Lady Knights with a career-high of 20 points. Junior point guard Bree Cowan added 13 points with an assist and two steals. Fellow point guard Courtney Rowe led the team with four assists along with her eight points and four rebounds while fellow junior guard Kyara Cooper added seven points and four rebounds.

Freshman forward Morgan Perkins tallied eight points and nine rebounds with two steals while freshman forward Aquera Johnson added six points and seven rebounds with a team-best three steals.

The Lady Knights falls to 3-3 on the season and 2-3 in the conference with the loss while Brenau goes to 4-2 and 2-2 in the AAC.

St. Andrews remained at home on Thursday to host conference foe Truett-McConnell (Ga.) (2-6).

