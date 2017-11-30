LAURINBURG — Tyshuon Thomas is a 5-foot 11-inch junior at Scotland High School. He is one of the starting corner backs, wearing No. 8, for the Fighting Scots this season and has been named this week’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Each Friday, the Exchange will feature one offensive, one defensive and one special teams player from the Fighting Scots, chosen by the coaches, to be the Players of the Week.

Tyshuon led the Fighting Scots secondary with two interceptions on Friday against South Central. For the season, Tyshuon has 15 solo tackles, two tackles for loss and one quarterback sack to go along with his two interceptions.

“Tyshuon continues to improve each week and is becoming a real play-maker for us,” said Scotland head coach Richard Bailey.

The 165-pound junior plans to attend N.C. State where he wants to pursue a degree in accounting. Tyshuon does hope he can play football in college and some day would like to have a career as a football coach.

When asked what is favorite memory of playing sports was Tyshuon said getting to play with his brothers on the team.

He is most looking forward to winning a 4A state championship ring this season.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Thomas http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_8431.jpg Thomas