LAURINBURG — Warren Bell is a 6-foot senior at Scotland High School. He is also the starting quarterback, wearing No. 10, for the Fighting Scots this season and has been named this week’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Each Friday, the Exchange will feature one offensive, one defensive and one special teams player from the Fighting Scots, chosen by the coaches, to be the Players of the Week.

Bell was responsible for eight touchdowns in Friday’s 74-34 win over South Central in the third round of the 4A playoffs. Bell had 16 carries for 380 yards and six touchdowns — setting a new quarterback rushing record at Scotland High School. Bell’s longest run was a 78-yard quarterback keeper for a touchdown. In the passing game, Bell was 5-of-8 for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

“Warren has really taken over the leadership role of the offense and we are gonna go as far as Warren can take us” said head coach Richard Bailey.

The 220-pound senior hopes to attend either Appalachian State or Georgia Tech in the fall to pursue a degree in education or sports medicine. Warren hopes to play sports in college, which would help him achieve his goal of playing football in the NFL.

When asked what is favorite memory of playing sports was Warren said having a bond with his coach and teammates.

He is most looking forward to being the best leader he can to help the Scots win a state championship.

Bell http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_8417.jpg Bell