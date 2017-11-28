A very Fighting Scots Christmas

LAURINBURG — As the calendar flips to December, the Fighting Scots are hoping to bring some Christmas cheer to Scotland County a few weeks early as they continue their chase for a 4A state championship ring.

In the spirit of Christmas there are now 11 days leading up to the state championship games I present to you the 12 Days of Christmas — Scots edition.

On the first day for Christmas the Fighting Scots gave to me a state championship.

On the second day of Christmas the Fighting Scots gave to me two sideline warnings and a a state championship.

On third day of Christmas the Fighting Scots gave to me three interceptions, two sideline warnings and a state championship.

On the fourth day of Christmas the Fighting Scots gave to me four pancake blocks, three interceptions, two sideline warnings and a state championship.

On the fifth day of Christmas the Fighting Scots gave to me five offensive linemen, four pancake blocks, three interceptions, two sideline warnings and a state championship.

On the sixth day of Christmas the Fighting Scots gave to me six regional finals, five offensive linemen, four pancake blocks, three interceptions, two sideline warnings and a state championship.

On the seventh day of Christmas the Fighting Scots gave to me seven kick returns, six regional finals, five offensive linemen, four pancake blocks, three interceptions, two sideline warnings and a state championship.

On the eighth day of Christmas the Fighting Scots gave to me eight Warren Bell rushing touchdowns, seven kick returns, six regional finals, five offensive linemen, four pancake blocks, three interceptions, two sideline warnings and a state championship.

On the ninth day of Christmas the Fighting Scots gave to me nine cheerleaders dancing, eight Warren Bell rushing touchdowns, seven kick returns, six regional finals, five offensive linemen, four pancake blocks, three interceptions, two sideline warnings and a state championship.

On the 10th day of Christmas the Fighting Scots gave to me 10 Dawg team dances, nine cheerleaders dancing, eight Warren Bell rushing touchdowns, seven kick returns, six regional finals, five offensive linemen, four pancake blocks, three interceptions, two sideline warnings and a state championship.

On the 11th day of Christmas the Fighting Scots gave to me 11 football players, 10 Dawg team dances, nine cheerleaders dancing, eight Warren Bell rushing touchdowns, seven kick returns, six regional finals, five offensive linemen, four pancake blocks, three interceptions, two sideline warnings and a state championship.

On the 12th day of Christmas the Fighting Scots gave to me 12 stiff arms, 11 football players, 10 Dawg team dances, nine cheerleaders dancing, eight Warren Bell rushing touchdowns, seven kick returns, six regional finals, five offensive linemen, four pancake blocks, three interceptions, two sideline warnings and a state championship.

Here are a few more numbers to add onto the 12 days of Scots Christmas — a peek under the tree at the offensive and defensive statistics they have gifted fans with over the past 13 weeks.

— OFFENSIVELY —

Total yards: 5,963

The Scots offense is averaging 496 yards of offense per game — with most of those yards coming from the run game. Bailey has a simple game plan — run the ball — and like Novocaine, it might take time but it always works. The Scots average 418 rushing yards and 79 passing yards per game.

• Rushing: 5,016

Leaders:

1) Zamir White — 148 carries for 2,086 yards and 34 touchdowns

2) Warren Bell — 149 carries for 1,674 yards and 19 touchdowns

3) Shyeam “Smiley” McQueen — 66 carries for 573 yards and eight touchdowns

University of Georgia commit Zamir White suffered a season ending ACL tear during the second round playoff game against Seventy-First. Scots senior quarterback Warren Bell, senior Khalil Smith and juniors Shyeam McQueen and Joseph McKoy have absorbed White’s carries by committee. Bell broke the Scotland High School quarterback rushing record against South Central with 380 yards.

• Receiving: 778

Leaders:

1) Khalil Smith — 11 catches for 214 yards and six touchdowns

2) Bruce Wall — 14 catches for 267 yards and four touchdowns

3) Trey Dixon — 10 catches for 128 yards and one touchdown

The Scots have found a new home for running back Khalil Smith — wide receiver. With White out for the season, Smith has been pulling double-duty between slot receiver and tailback.

• Passing: 902

Quarterback: Warren Bell — 50 of 85 for 902 yards with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions

The Scots senior has a completion rate of 58 percent. His passer rating is 125 through three rounds of the playoffs, and he is averaging around 75.2 passing yards per game. In recent games, Bell has been doing more rushing than passing. On Friday, the Scots leader rushed for 380 yards and six touchdowns against South Central.

— DEFENSIVELY —

• Points allowed: 312

The Fighting Scots defense has given up 60 points in their two playoff games — 26 to Seventy-First and 34 to South Central — which comes out to average 30 points per game. Despite giving up an average of four touchdowns per game, the defense is being helped this year as the offense has averaged 68.5 points per game in the playoffs.

• Yards allowed: 4,042

The Scots defense on average allowed 336 yards per game, which might seem like a high number, but the Scots offense is still out gaining their opponents by 160 yards a game.

• Interceptions: 12

The Fighting Scots defense has five players with two interceptions — senior linebacker Kalish McNair, strong safety Manny Smith, Marqwues Wilson, Tyshuon Thomas and Davon Ratliffe. Senior defensive backs Laron Quick and Brenton Thomas each have one interception.

• Quarterback sacks: 44

Fighting Scots senior defensive end T.J. Smith leads the defense with 13 sacks followed by sophomore Mohamed Kaba with eight. Senior Javon Ratliffe has tallied six while fellow senior Chris Williams, Tyrek Waters, junior Tymere Graham and sophomore Nick Callahan each recorded two. Marqwues Wilson, Tyshuon Thomas, Davon Ratliffe, Tavis Harrington and Keante McNair each have one sack.

