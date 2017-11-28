St. Andrews golf coach steps down

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University men’s and women’s golf coach, William Carter, is stepping down at the conclusion of the 2017 fall semester to focus on his family’s real estate business in Raeford.

“William represents everything St. Andrews expects from a coach; personal integrity, quality instruction and a caring spirit. He is the model of a character driven coach,” said St. Andrews Director of Athletics Glenn Batten.

Carter was in his sixth season as the head men’s and women’s golf coach after being hired in February of 2012.

Since being hired, Carter has not only oversaw the transition from NCAA Div. II athletics to the NAIA, but improved the ranking of both teams considerably with the 2013-14 women’s team winning the Conference Tournament and then finishing 17th at the NAIA National Championship; the best finish in school history. Carter was named an AAC Conference Coach of the Year that season while also leading the team to a conference champions of character award as well in 2013.

During his tenure he coached an NAIA All-American in Matthew Latham in 2013 and five national qualifiers: two men and three women. He has led the men to a team-best No. 22 national ranking and four top three conference team finishes as well as two individual conference champs on the men’s side. He has led the women’s team to a school-best No. 16 national ranking and two individual national qualifiers and one conference player of the year as well as three national tournament appearances.

In addition to coaching golf, Carter has coached basketball and tennis during his tenure at St. Andrews. As head women’s basketball coach he helped start the program that eventually went to the NCAA Div. II Nationals in 2007.

Carter came to St. Andrews from Div. III Wesleyan College in Macon, Ga. At Wesleyan, Coach Carter served as a golf instructor, head women’s volleyball coach, head women’s tennis coach, and head women’s basketball coach.

As a golfer, Carter is a former professional who competed in over 50 events on professional mini-tours in the Southeast. He is currently still playing and qualifying in local CGA events as well. Carter is the eight-time Scotland County Amateur Champion, a six-time Scotch Meadows Club Champ, the 2009 Moore County Amateur Champion, and has competed in the 2010 and 2011 Carolinas Opens.

He also qualified for the 2013 and 2014 NC Match Play finishing in the top 32 while also competing in the 2014 NC Amateur Championship.

Carter earned a M.S.S. in Sports Management from the United States Sports Academy in 1994 after attaining a B.A. in Business/Economics from St. Andrews in 1992 before getting his start by helping his father with the real estate business in the fall of 1992.

Coach Carter currently resides in Laurinburg with his wife and daughters.

