Bell breaks Scotland quarterback rushing record

LAURINBURG — Senior Warren Bell has raised the bar for future Fighting Scots quarterbacks — yet again.

On Friday against South Central, he broke the Scotland High School quarterback rushing record which was set in 2013 by former quarterback Jaylen Ratliffe.

The four-year old record, which Ratliffe set during his junior year, was 311 quarterback rushing yards in a single game.

Bell had 302 rushing yards at halftime of Friday’s third round playoff game against the Falcons. The Scots senior quarterback broke the record on a 78-yard touchdown run for the first points of the third quarter. For the game, Bell had 16 carries for 380 yards and six touchdowns.

This isn’t the first record Bell has broken, when the Fighting Scots played Seventy-First during the regular season, the Scots quarterback had 26 carries for 280 yards and five touchdowns. Bell’s efforts helped the team rush for record-setting 629 yards.

The Scots field general along with seniors Zamir White and Desmond Davis and junior Joseph McKoy combined for 629 rushing yards — a new record for Scotland High School for most rushing yards in a single-game.

In the state, the single-game rushing record belongs to Alexander Central who rushed for 801 yards against Ashe County in 2016.

According to the North Carolina High School Association’s state football records, the game between Scotland and Seventy-First will rank 17th all-time for most rushing yards in a single game.

For the season, Bell has tallied 149 carries for 1,674 yards and 19 rushing touchdowns. In the passing game, Bell has 50 throws for 897 yards and 15 touchdowns with two interceptions.

Anytime he is asked or complimented on his performance in a game, the Scots quarterback is quick to deflect credit to his offensive line.

