Regional final playoff pairings

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots will meet a familiar foe in the 4A Eastern Regional Finals — Wilmington Hoggard.

Scotland evened the score in 2016 eliminated the Vikings in the third round of the playoffs after Hoggard ended the Scots season in 2014.

The Fighting Scots bested the Vikings, 49-27 in Pate Stadium — a far cry from the three-point loss, 24-21, Scotland suffered in 2014 to Hoggard in Wilmington.

The Vikings enter Friday’s Eastern Regional final with a perfect 13-0 record after playoff wins over South View and Heritage. Hoggard has outscored its two playoff opponents, 83-28 and after Friday’s game Scotland head coach Richard Bailey said the Vikings offense will prove to be quite the test for his defense.

“This will be the second time we’ve played Hoggard in the playoffs,” Bailey said. “They are undefeated and having a great year. We’re going to have to be ready to play. They are a multiple formation team that throws it and runs it equally well. They are going to present a lot of problems to our defense. We’re going to have to be as focused as we’ve ever been.”

Scotland has steamrolled its first two playoff opponents as well — trouncing Seventy-First 63-26 before downing South Central, 74-34 on Friday.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released the times and locations for next week’s state championship games. All games will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9 at the fields listed below.

The 4A and 4AA state championship games will be held at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest in Winston-Salem with the 4A game kicking off at 12 p.m. and the 4AA following at 4 p.m.

The 3A and 3AA state championship games will be held at Wallace Wade Stadium at Duke University in Durham with the 3A game kicking off at 3 p.m. followed by the 3AA game at 7 p.m.

The 2A and 2AA state championship game will be held at Kenan Stadium at UNC in Chapel Hill with the 2A game kicking off at 3 p.m. followed by the 2AA game at 7 p.m.

The 1A and 1AA state championship game will be held at Carter-Finley Stadium at N.C. State in Raleigh with the 1A game kicking off at 12 p.m. followed by the 1AA game at 4 p.m.

The regional finals of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association takes place Friday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

4A

East

No. 1 Scotland County (11-1) vs. No. 2 Hoggard (13-0)

West

No. 1 Harding University (12-1) vs. No. 6 Vance (11-3)

4AA

East

No. 1 Wake Forest (13-0) vs. No. 3 Garner (9-4)

West

No. 1 Mallard Creek (13-0) vs. No. 7 Hough (11-3)

3A

East

No. 1 Western Alamance (14-0) vs. No. 2 Havelock (13-1)

West

No. 1 Charlotte Catholic (14-0) vs. No. 3 Jay M. Robinson (12-2)

3AA

East

No. 4 Eastern Guilford (12-2) vs. No. 2 New Hanover (13-1)

West

No. 12 Sun Valley (11-3) vs. No. 2 A.C. Reynolds (13-1)

2A

East

No. 5 Wallace-Rose Hill (12-1) vs. No. 3 Southwest Onslow (11-3)

West

No. 1 Reidsville (14-0) vs. No. 2 Mountain Heritage (13-0)

2AA

East

No. 1 East Duplin (14-0) vs. No. 2 North Davidson (13-1)

West

No. 8 Shelby (12-2) vs. No. 2 Hibriten (14-0)

1A

East

No. 1 North Duplin (13-0) vs. No. 6 Plymouth (9-5)

West

No. 1 Mitchell (12-1) vs. No. 2 Cherokee (12-1)

1AA

East

No. 1 Tarboro (13-0) vs. No. 2 John A. Holmes (12-1)

West

No. 1 Mount Airy (13-0) vs. No. 6 Murphy (12-2)

