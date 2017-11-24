Winter sports heat up as temperature falls

LAURINBURG — As we say goodbye to the final week of November, Scotland High School athletics restart their winter schedules following the Thanksgiving holiday.

The basketball teams will be first up for the week with a quick trip across the state line to South Carolina to play Marlboro County while the swim season kicks off with a meet at St. Andrews and wrestling travel to Southern Pines to a dual meet next weekend.

BASKETBALL

Lady Scots

The Lady Scots will return starting point guards Niaria Leach and Nautika Moore along with Tremaine Peterson after their first two games. The team lost their season opener to Gray’s Creek but rebounded the following night to down Westover by four points.

The Lady Scots return to the court on Tuesday in non-conference action just across the state line in South Carolina to face off with Marlboro County.

Head coach Mallorie Snow said after playing Marlboro County over the summer, they will be the scrappiest team her squad faces this season.

“They (Marlboro County) are very competitive,” Snow said. “We got to play them over the summer and that was a scrappy game so I have an idea of what they are going to look like. We looked good against them, but we have to be confident and not show any sign of weakness.”

When the two teams met last season, the Lady Scots bested the Lady Bulldogs, 60-48 — their highest scoring game last year.

The 1-1 Lady Scots will play the Marlboro County Lady Bulldogs on Nov. 28 at 6 p.m.

Fighting Scots

The Fighting Scots opened the season with a commanding 28-point win over Gray’s Creek before turning around the next day to lose by 20 to Westover.

The Scots return to the court on Tuesday in non-conference action just across the state line in South Carolina to face off with Marlboro County.

When the two teams met last season, the Fighting Scots tamed the Bulldogs with a 67-63 over-time victory.

The 1-1 Fighting Scots will play the Marlboro County Bulldogs on Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

The Sandhills Athletic Conference will host the first conference swim meet of the season on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 6:15 p.m. on the campus of St. Andrews University. The O’Herron Pool is located inside the Physical Education Building, adjacent to the football field. Lumberton and Purnell Swett will compete in Wednesday’s meet.

Scotland High School will not be participating in this meet, their first meet will be at St. Andrews on Dec. 13 also at 6:15 p.m. A preview of the swim team and their season will appear in paper prior to the start of their season.

WRESTLING

The Fighting Scots wrestling team will hit the mats on Dec. 2 as they travel Southern Pines to compete in the 2nd annual Mason Wagner Duals meet. The wrestling meet is named after a Pinecrest student that drowned in Big Juniper Lake in Seven Lakes in Aug. 2016.

Participating in the meet will be Apex Friendship, Jack Britt, Piedmont, Scotland, Pinecrest and Southern Lee. Matches will begin at 9 a.m. at Pinecrest High School.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The 1-1 Fighting Scots will play the Marlboro County Bulldogs on Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Fighting Scots senior Justin McRae pulls up for a jump shot during last week’s game against Gray’s Creek. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_0414.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange The 1-1 Fighting Scots will play the Marlboro County Bulldogs on Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Fighting Scots senior Justin McRae pulls up for a jump shot during last week’s game against Gray’s Creek.