St. Andrews wrestling competes at N.C. State Open

RALEIGH — The St. Andrews University wrestling team sent nine grapplers up to Raleigh over the weekend for the N.C. State Wolfpack Open.

Host school N.C. State won the tournament with 257 team points followed by Clarion University with 154. Utah Valley University took third place with 125 team points followed by Campbell University in fourth and Virginia Tech University rounding out the top five with 86.5 team points.

St. Andrews finished 28th out of 34 teams with 4.5 team points as the Knights had two individual winners — senior Brennan Patton at 133 lbs. and sophomore Michael Nelson at 165 lbs.

Patton lost is first match of the afternoon to Virginia Tech’s Cole Manley with a fall at 3:41 in the 133 pound weight class. The loss moved Patton into the consolation where he upended UNC Pembroke’s Ethan Hansko with a 3-0 decision match. The Knights senior dropped a hard-fought 4-3 decision match to end his tournament run against Clarion’s Kyle Greenwald.

Nelson remained in the winner’s bracket after a20-8 major decision win over Virginia Tech’s Derek Ciavarro in the first round of the 165-pound weight class. Nelson then earned a bye in the second round before facing UNC-Pembroke’s josh Watts. The bout was a high-scoring affair as Nelson finally managed to best Watts, 19-14 to advance to the round of 32 before falling to Queens University of Charlotte’s Monquez Townsend by fall at 33 seconds.

St. Andrews senior Argie Burnette wrestled in the 184-pound weight class falling in the first round to Virginia Tech’s Stanley Smeltzer with a fall at 5:40. Burnette then earned a second-round bye before a medical forfeit win over UNC-Pembroke’s Faris Teia in the first round of consolations.

Burnette met Queens University of Charlotte wrestler Jacob Balmas in the second round of the consolation bracket and that is where his day ended. Brunette lost a 6-2 decision match to Balmas to end his tournament run.

Sophomore Noah Walker earned a first-round bye before he suffered back-to-back defeats to end his day in the 149 pound weight class. Walker lost his first match to Duke University’s Eric Carter by a 3-2 decision. The same score ended Walk’s afternoon with a loss to George Mason’s Bayne Gordon in the second round of consolation matches.

St. Andrews (0-1) will return home to host Hampden-Sydney College (Va.) on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

