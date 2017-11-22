Scotland Christian Academy opens basketball season

LAURINBURG — Scotland Christian Academy’s boy’s and girl’s basketball teams opened their 2017-18 season last week.

The Lady Saints picked up a decisive win over Antioch Christian Academy out of Lumberton on Friday in their home opener. The Lady Saints down Antioch 57-33 after the JV boys and girls squads both picked up wins.

The JV girls defeated Antioch 42-28 led by Alexis Blackwell and Kandence Sheppard who both recorded 10 points. Not to be out done by their female counterparts, the JV boys also defeated Antioch, 52-33 led by freshman Brodie Clark with 30 points and five assists.

The main event was the Lady Saints varsity team taking down Antioch by 24 points led by senior Lauryn Henry’s 21 points. The Lady Saints had two girls in double figures as senior Destiney Cartrette scored 19 points with six assists.

The win moves the Lady Saints to 1-0 on the season. Their next game will be a home game against Temple Christian on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m.

SAINTS

The Scotland Christian Academy’s boy’s team got off to a rocky start with a 74-66 loss to Antioch to open their season. The Saints had two players score in double figures freshman guard Brodie Clark led the team with 27 points while senior point guard Daniel Sisk tallied 20 points.

The Saints were in action alone on Monday in back-to-back games against Cornerstone Christian out of Fayetteville. The JV boys defeated Cornerstone 49-33 again led by Clark with 30 points. The JV team improves to 2-0 on the season and will host Temple Christian out of Rockingham on Nov. 28.

The Saints varsity team found success against Cornerstone picking up an impressive 80-38 win led by junior Matt Williams with 25 points.

The Saints improve to 1-1 on the season and will host Temple Christian on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. following the varsity girls game.

