Fighting Scots wrestlers open new season

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots wrestling program opened its 2017-18 season over the week in Rockingham at the Raider Rumble.

The tournament featured 10 schools, including Scotland, — Anson, Asheboro, Corinth Holders, Douglas Byrd, East Montgomery, Franklinton, Lumberton, Richmond and Southwestern Randolph.

The Fighting Scots competed in four matches facing off with Anson, East Montgomery, Lumberton and Southwestern Randolph and lost three of the four.

A sparse roster resulted in the Scots forfeiting multiple matches, which cost them victories against Anson, Lumberton and Southwestern Randolph.

The Scots did managed to top East Montgomery, 48-27 in their second match of the tournament. The two teams actually wrestled six of the 14 weight classes the rest were forfeits one way or the other.

Scotland started the match off down 9-0 after a forfeit at 106 pounds and a loss by sophomore Seth English to East Montgomery’s Christian Mortera at 120 pounds. English lost a close 8-6 decision match.

Brendon Smith picked up the first win for Scotland with a fall at 1:24 over East Montgomery’s Ivan Valdovinos. That momentum carried over as Ethan Tone and Cameron Robinson earned back-to-back wins at 132 and 138 pounds.

Tone pinned Ivan Jaimes at 0:29 while Robinson picked up a fall over Skylar Lambeth.

East Montgomery rebounded with wins over Mark Aiken and Ethan Locklear at 145 and 160 while the Fighting Scots forfeited the 152 pound weight class due to the absence of senior Dakota McLean.

The heavier weight classes is where Scotland sealed their victory as East Montgomery forfeited the 170-285 pound weight classes.

The Fighting Scots lost their other three matches — 51-24 against Anson; 58-24 against Lumberton and 51-30 against Southwestern Randolph.

Despite the team losses, Fighting Scots senior Deonta Harrington went undefeated going 4-0 in the tournament. Harrington picked up falls over Anson’s Shiheim Sturdivant, Lumberton’s Shykeem Bostic and Southwestern Randolph’s Joseph Turner. The Scots senior also earned a forfeit win against East Montgomery.

Sophomore Ethan Tone went 3-1 while fellow sophomore Seth English finished 2-1. Tone wrestled in the 138 pound weight class while English moved up from last season to wrestle at 120 pounds. The two picked up wins over Southwestern Randolph and Lumberton. Tone won his match against East Montgomery and Anson while English fell to East Montgomery and did not wrestle against Anson.

The Fighting Scots are back on the mats today to compete in the 4th annual Randy Gardner Memorial Duals tournament in Asheboro at Uwharrie Charter Academy. Wrestling begins at 9:30 a.m.

