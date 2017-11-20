Scotland’s Zamir White suffers torn ACL

LAURINBURG — Fighting Scots senior tailback Zamir White’s high school football career has come to an end.

The University of Georgia commit suffered a torn ACL in the second half of Friday’s playoff game against Seventy-First. White and Scots head coach Richard Bailey initially thought the senior had just hyper extended his knee because he walking around following the game.

Bailey said White was fine after Friday’s game and had more than likely just “tweaked” his knee.

That turned out not to be the case.

Bailey confirmed Monday afternoon that White suffered a torn ACL during the third quarter of Friday’s playoff game.

“Zamir tore his ACL on Friday which is very unfortunate for him, but we expect him to make a full recovery and have a tremendous career,” he said. “We will pull together and find a way to keep going.”

The Fighting Scots skipper discussed the injury more at length on his radio show Monday on WLNC.

The injury is season ending for the Fighting Scots tailback because recovery time for a torn ACL is around nine months to one year — depending on the severity of the injury.

White ends is senior campaign with 148 carries for 2,086 rushing yards with 34 rushing touchdowns.

White plans to sign his letter of intent to play for the University of Georgia on Dec. 20, the first day of the early signing period.

The Scots senior planned to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 6 before flying straight from San Antonio to Athens to begin classes at Georgia.

It is unclear if White will be fully recovered by the start of his freshman football season. The Bulldogs do have the option to red shirt White next season and give him additional time to recover while maintaining his four years of playing eligibility.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

