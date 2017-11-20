LAURINBURG — Amaya Pegues is a 5-foot 8-inch senior at Scotland High School. She is one of the starting point guards and small forward, wearing No. 23, for the Lady Scots basketball team this season and has been named the Player of the Week.

Each week the Exchange will feature a player from the Lady Scots basetball team, chosen by the coaches, to be the Player of the Week.

Amaya was the leading scorer in the Lady Scots first two games of the season last week scoring nine points against Gray’s Creek and 21 against Westover. The senior was also named one of the captains of this year’s team.

“Amaya is a stand-out athlete for our team. She was the first player I met my first summer here at Scotland High last year and is probably the player I have gotten on the most,” said head coach Mallorie Snow. “I’ve seen her growth in how she is beginning to control her emotions and be the leader I need her to be. I expect her to not only continue to do her best, but to also be a role model for those who may look up to her.”

The Lady Scots junior guard plans to attend North Carolina A&T University and plans to major in sports medicine or kinesiology. Amaya is unsure if she wants to play sports in college because she plans to enter the ROTC program. After college she hopes to pursue a career as a physical therapist.

When asked what is something you want people to know about you Amaya said that she has a twin sister Nahir Pegues who is very close with.

She is most looking forward to the change in the conference and helping lead her team to a winning season.

