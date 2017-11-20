St. Andrews basketball teams stumble against Union College

Lady Knights suffer first defeat at Union

BARBOURVILLE, KY — The St. Andrews University women’s basketball team suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday 83-72 on the road against Union College (Ky.)

St. Andrews got out to a strong first quarter lead going up by nine points to take a 25-16 lead. The Lady Knights kept their positive momentum to take a 12-point lead into halftime after outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 16-13 in the second quarter.

The Lady Knights shot 48.5 percent in the first half and 38.5 percent from three while Union shot 32 percent and just 14 percent from three.

Union came out on fire in the third quarter scoring 26 points to outscore the Lady Knights by 13 and go up by one heading into the fourth 55-54. Union kept up their terrific shooting by scoring 28 points and shooting 51 percent in the half to outscore the Lady Knights 28-18 in the quarter and 54-31 in the half to go on for the 11 point win.

Union finished the game shooting 43 percent while missing just five free throws as the Lady Knights shot 44 percent, but just 23 percent from three.

Freshman forward Morgan Perkins led the Lady Knights with 14 points and seven rebounds. She was 4-of-5 from the field while recording two assists with a block and a steal. Freshman forward Aquera Johnson finished in double-figure scoring with 12 points along with three rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Sophomore guards Samantha Ring and Courtney Rowe also played well combining for 18 points. Junior guard Bree Cowan had with three assists and two steals while adding four rebounds and 10 points as five Lady Knights scored in double-figures.

Freshman guard Nijha Shannon scored her season-high of 12 points to go along with three rebounds while junior guard Kyara Cooper recorded six points with six rebounds.

St. Andrews falls to 3-1 with the loss and 2-1 in the conference while Union improves to 1-3 and 1-1 in the AAC.

The Lady Knights are in action on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on the road against Montreat College (2-4).

Men’s basketball falls to No. 2 Union in overtime

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. — The St. Andrews University men’s basketball team dropped a heartbreaking game in overtime to defending NAIA Div. II national champion Union College (Ky.) 64-58 on the road Saturday.

The Knights got out to a strong first-half lead going up 13 halfway through the first half leading 29-16. The Knights held onto a 35-24 lead at the break. St. Andrews shot 37.5 percent in the first half and 90 percent on free throws while the Bulldogs shot 30 percent and were held to just 18 percent from three-point range.

The second half was a much different story as both teams struggled to shoot the ball. The Knights only managed to shoot 22.5 percent in the second half and overtime while going just 1-for-8 from three. Union shot 41 percent on 18 fewer shots while shooting 55.6 percent from three, rallying back to get within 51-48 with a minute to go. Union made their free throws to send the game into overtime as St. Andrew’s Jordan Hines was called for traveling on their final possession with under 10 seconds to play.

Union took their first lead of the entire game in overtime at 53-51. Union went on a 9-2 run to begin the overtime period before senior guard Ben Twigger came off the bench to make a much-needed three to pull the Knights back within four at 60-56 — however, it was not to be as the Bulldogs held off St. Andrews for the six-point win.

St. Andrews committed seven less turnovers, 14-to-21. than Union while the Knights out-rebounded the Bulldogs on the offensive glass 17-12. Union finished the game shooting 34 percent while St. Andrews shot 29 percent.

Junior forward Jeremias Easterling earned his second straight double-double scoring 12 points while bringing down 14 rebounds with two blocks and two assists. Fellow forward, freshman Darius Huff, led all players from either team with six offensive rebounds to go along with his seven points, three assists and one steal.

Hines finished with 12 points and seven rebounds but struggled from the field. Junior guard Christian Lathan finished with seven points and six rebounds while tying for the team lead in assists with three. Guards Jourdan Sanders and junior Andrew Rodriguez combined for 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Knights fall to 1-1 in the conference with the tough loss while Union improves to 3-3 and 1-1 in the AAC.

St. Andrews remains on the road to face No. 23 Montreat College on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

SAU Athletics The St. Andrews University women’s basketball team suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday 83-72 on the road against Union College (Ky.) http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_image003-1.jpg SAU Athletics The St. Andrews University women’s basketball team suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday 83-72 on the road against Union College (Ky.)