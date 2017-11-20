Time for some Black Friday football

LAURINBURG — And then there were four.

The Fighting Scots are the only remaining team out of the Sandhills Athletic Conference in the NCHSAA playoffs. No. 6 Pinecrest fell on Friday by 10 to No. 3 Garner Magnet, 31-21 to end the Patriots season. Scotland eliminated Seventy-First from the 4A playoff picture with a dominate 63-26 win. The three other teams from the SAC-8 — Richmond, Purnell Swett, and Jack Britt — that made it into the playoffs were eliminated in the first round.

As the sole SAC-8 survivor, the Fighting Scots will host No. 4 South Central a team that is 10-2 overall and was 5-1 in the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference finishing second behind D.H. Conley — who lost on Friday in the 3AA playoffs to Eastern Guilford.

After Friday’s game, Scots head coach Richard Bailey said the goal at the beginning of every season is to be playing football when Thanksgiving rolls around.

“Scotland football we’re going to be playing on Thanksgiving,” Bailey said. “I would love to go see my family in Texas and Florida but I have a commitment to this program and this team. We’ll practice early Thursday morning then get the kids to their families for Thanksgiving afternoon.”

Reserve tickets for Friday’s game can be purchased at the high school until the end of school on Tuesday because Scotland High School will be closed the rest of the week for Thanksgiving break.

The third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association takes place Friday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

4A

East

No. 1 Scotland County (10-1) vs. No. 4 South Central (10-2)

No. 2 Hoggard (12-0) vs. No. 6 Heritage (12-1)

West

No. 1 Harding University (11-1) vs. No. 5 East Forsyth (9-4)

No. 6 Vance (10-3) vs. No. 7 Hickory Ridge (11-2)

4AA

East

No. 1 Wake Forest (12-0) vs. No. 4 Sanderson (9-3)

No. 3 Garner (8-4) vs. No. 2 Green Hope (10-2)

West

No. 1 Mallard Creek (12-0) vs. No. 4 Page (11-1)

No. 6 Myers Park (12-1) vs. No. 7 Hough (10-3)

3A

East

No. 1 Western Alamance (13-0) vs. 5 Jacksonville (11-2)

No. 3 Southern Nash (12-1) vs. No. 2 Havelock (12-1)

West

No. 1 Charlotte Catholic (13-0) vs. No. 5 Weddington (10-3)

No. 2 Kings Mountain (11-1) vs. No. 3 Jay M. Robinson (11-2)

3AA

East

No. 1 Clayton (13-0) vs. No. 4 Eastern Guilford (11-2)

No. 2 New Hanover (12-1) vs. No. 11 Cape Fear (10-3)

West

No. 1 Mount Tabor (11-2) vs. No. 12 Sun Valley (10-3)

No. 2 A.C. Reynolds (12-1) vs. No. 3 South Iredell (11-2)

2A

East

No. 1 Northeastern (13-0) vs. No. 5 Wallace-Rose Hill (11-1)

No. 3 Southwest Onslow (10-3) vs. No. 2 East Bladen (12-1)

West

No. 1 Reidsville (13-0) vs. No. 4 South Columbus (12-1)

No. 2 Mountain Heritage (12-0) vs. No. 3 Hendersonville (10-3)

2AA

East

No. 1 East Duplin (13-0) vs. No. 4 Randleman (11-1)

No. 2 North Davidson (12-1) vs. No. 3 South Granville (13-0)

West

No. 4 Mount Pleasant (10-2) vs. No. 8 Shelby (11-2)

No. 2 Hibriten (13-0) vs. No. 3 Franklin (13-0)

1A

East

No. 1 North Duplin (12-0) vs. No. 5 Pamlico County (9-4)

No. 2 Northampton County (11-1) vs. No. 6 Plymouth (8-5)

West

No. 1 Mitchell (11-1) vs. No. 5 Robbinsville (9-4)

No. 2 Cherokee (11-1) vs. No. 3 Thomas Jefferson (11-1)

1AA

East

No. 1 Tarboro (12-0) vs. No. 5 West Montgomery (11-2)

No. 2 John A. Holmes (11-1) vs. No. 6 Lakewood (11-2)

West

No. 1 Mount Airy (12-0) vs. No. 4 Bessemer City (11-1)

No. 6 Murphy (11-2) vs. No. 7 East Surry (9-4)

