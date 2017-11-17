Marlboro Academy senior signs with Radford University

MARLBORO, S.C. — Marlboro Academy senior Lindsay Hunter signer her letter of intent to play Division I college softball on Wednesday at Radford University.

The signing has been two years in the making as Lindsay verbally committed to the university during her sophomore campaign.

Lindsay has played on Marlboro Academy’s varsity softball team since she was in eighth grade. Last season, Lindsay served as the Lady Dragons middle infielder. She tallied 21 stolen bases, six home runs, 35 RBIs and 46 runs. Lindsay had a batting average of .429 to go along with an on base percentage of .569 as she and the Lady Dragons won the SCISA AA softball championship in 2017.

For her efforts last season, Lindsay earned Offensive Player of the Year was named to the All-Region and All-State softball teams. She was also named to the North-South All-Star Team and the SC High School Sports Report All-State team.

The Marlboro Academy senior selected Radford because it was just far enough away, three and a half hours from her hometown of Wagram, but close enough her family could still come watch her games.

Radford is located in Virginia and is part of the Big South Conference. After playing travel ball nationally, and visiting several camps she knew Radford was a good fit for what she was looking for in a school.

“I knew I wanted to play Division I ball, but I also wanted to play in an area that my family feasibly could watch me play,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay started playing softball when she was six years old at Optimist Park in Laurinburg. She credits the Late Phillip Hayes for having the vision for young girls to play competitive softball at Optimist. Lindsay currently plays travel ball on the Wildcats team, which is coached by Matthew Liles.

