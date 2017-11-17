Scotland’s Army All-Americans

LAURINBURG — Fighting Scots senior Zamir White and head coach Richard Bailey were honored in a special ceremony on Friday by members of the United States Army.

White was selected as one of 100 high school football players in the country to receive an invitation to participate in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. Bailey was recognized during the ceremony, in front of then entire student body, as one of the individuals selected to coach the game.

The University of Georgia commit was presented with his U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey by four members of the United States Army Staff Sgt. Sanders, Sgt. 1st Class Rothery, 2nd Lt. Fitzgerald and Sgt. 1st Class Lawson.

Following the jersey presentation, White gave a short speech thanking God, his teammates, coach Bailey, his mother and his uncle.

“I would like to give a special thanks to my uncle, he really showed me the way. He put a football in my hands and I thank you for that,” he said. “I want to thank my coaches for giving me a chance to do this. I’m just grateful to get this award, it’s a blessing to me, my family and my community.”

The Fighting Scots skipper and tailback will travel to San Antonio in January to participate in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl that will take place in the Alamodome.

Those who can’t make the trip to Texas can watch the game live on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. on NBC.

Bailey echoed the sentiments given in the opening speech that not just anyone can be a solider or an Army All-American.

“I’ve coached some great young men in my 27 years but none better than Zamir. He epitomizes what being a great football player is all about but more importantly what being a great teammate is all about. I’ve never met a football player with more ability that was as humble and selfless as Zamir,” Bailey said. “I would like to thank the football team and the coaches for all their hard work because without them myself and Zamir to be successful to get this kind of honor is truly a blessing.”

During the ceremony, White’s mother Shanee was also recognized as an American Insurance Dream Champion for supporting and encouraging her son.

When the U.S. Army All-American Bowl began in 2000 it was the first and only all-star high school football game of its kind. Among the elite alumni to have played in the game include Odell Beckham Jr., Andrew Luck, Adrian Peterson, Tim Tebow, Christian McCaffrey, Eric Berry and Patrick Peterson.

White will join three other players from North Carolina on the East team — Jordyn Adams of Green Hope; Dax Hollifield of Shelby and Alim McNeill of Sanderson.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Zamir White, Richard Bailey honored for achievements

By Amber Hatten ahatten@laurinburgexchange.com