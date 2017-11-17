Scotland’s Army All-Americans

EAST
D’Marcus Adams - WR - Mainland High School - Daytona Beach, Fla.
Jordyn Adams - WR - Green Hope High School - Cary, NC
Jayson Ademilola - DL St. Peter’s - Prep Jersey City, N.J.
Derrik Allen - DB - Lassiter High School - Marietta, Ga.
Adam Anderson - DL - Rome High School - Rome, Ga.
Jalyn Armour-Davis - DB - St. Paul’s Episcopal - Mobile, Ala.
William Barnes - OL - Apopka High School - Apopka, Fla.
Josh Belk - DL - Lewisville High School - Richburg, S.C.
Tyson Campbell - DB - American Heritage School - Plantation, Fla.
Jackson Carman - OL - Fairfield High School - Fairfield, Ohio
James Cook- RB-Miami Central High School- Miami, Fla.
Skyler DeLong- P- Nation Ford High School- Fort Mill, S.C.
Greg Emerson- DL- Northside High School- Jackson, Tenn.
Dallas Gant- LB- St. John’s Jesuit- Toledo, Ohio
Jaelen Gill- RB-Westerville South High School- Westerville, Ohio
Trey Hill-OL- Houston County High School- Warner Robins, Ga.
Dax Hollifield- LB- Shelby High School- Shelby, N.C.
Josh Jobe-DB- Cheshire Academy- Cheshire, Conn.
Tyreke Johnson- DB- Trinity Christian Academy- Jacksonville, Fla
Phil Jurkovec- QB Pine-Richland High School- Gibsonia, Pa.
Derion Kendrick- WR- South Pointe High School- Rock Hill, S.C.
Darian Kinnard- OL- St. Ignatious High School- Cleveland, Ohio
Trevor Lawrence- QB- Cartersville High School- Cartersville, Ga.
Lorenzo Lingard- RB- University High School- Orange City, Fla.
Justin Mascoll- DL- South Gwinnett High School- Snellville, Ga.
Cade Mays- OL- Knoxville Catholic- Knoxville, Tenn
Kyler McMichael- DB- Greater Atlanta Christian- Norcross, Ga.
Alim McNeill- DL- Jesse O. Sanderson High School- Raleigh, N.C.
Rondale Moore- WR- Trinity High School- Louisville, Ky.
Azeez Ojulari- DL- Marietta High School- Marietta, Ga
Micah Parsons- LB- Harrisburg High School- Harrisburg, Pa
Mark Pope- WR- Miami Southridge High School- Miami, Fla.
BT Potter- K- South Pointe High School- Rock Hill, S.C.
Jeremy Ruckert- TE- Lindenhurst High School- Lindenhurst, N.Y.
Jamaree Salyer- OL- Pace Academy- Atlanta, Ga.
Tyrone Sampson- OL- East English Village Prepratory Academy- Detroit, Mich.
Oscar Shadley- LS- Golden Gate High School- Naples, Fla.
Nesta Silvera- DL- American Heritage School- Plantation, Fla.
Shayne Simon- LB- St. Peter’s Prep High School- Jersey City, N.J.
Patrick Surtain- DB- American Heritage School- Plantation, Fla.
George Takacs- TE- Gulf Coast High School- Naples, Fla.
Xavier Thomas- DL- IMG Academy- Bradenton, Fla.
Channing Tindall- LB- Spring Valley High School- Columbia, S.C.
Christian Tutt- DB- Thomson High School- Thomson, Ga.
Josh Vann - WR - Tucker High School - Tucker, Ga.
Taron Vincent - DL - IMG Academy - Bradenton, Fla.
Rasheed Walker - OL - North Point High School - Waldorf, Md.
Zamir White - RB - Scotland County High School - Laurinburg, N.C.
Jarren Williams - QB - Central Gwinnett High School - Lawrenceville, Ga.
Payton Wilson - LB - Orange High School - Hillsborough, N.C.
Max Wray - OL - Franklin High School - Franklin, Tenn.
LAURINBURG — Fighting Scots senior Zamir White and head coach Richard Bailey were honored in a special ceremony on Friday by members of the United States Army.
White was selected as one of 100 high school football players in the country to receive an invitation to participate in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. Bailey was recognized during the ceremony, in front of then entire student body, as one of the individuals selected to coach the game.
The University of Georgia commit was presented with his U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey by four members of the United States Army Staff Sgt. Sanders, Sgt. 1st Class Rothery, 2nd Lt. Fitzgerald and Sgt. 1st Class Lawson.
Following the jersey presentation, White gave a short speech thanking God, his teammates, coach Bailey, his mother and his uncle.
“I would like to give a special thanks to my uncle, he really showed me the way. He put a football in my hands and I thank you for that,” he said. “I want to thank my coaches for giving me a chance to do this. I’m just grateful to get this award, it’s a blessing to me, my family and my community.”
The Fighting Scots skipper and tailback will travel to San Antonio in January to participate in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl that will take place in the Alamodome.
Those who can’t make the trip to Texas can watch the game live on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. on NBC.
Bailey echoed the sentiments given in the opening speech that not just anyone can be a solider or an Army All-American.
“I’ve coached some great young men in my 27 years but none better than Zamir. He epitomizes what being a great football player is all about but more importantly what being a great teammate is all about. I’ve never met a football player with more ability that was as humble and selfless as Zamir,” Bailey said. “I would like to thank the football team and the coaches for all their hard work because without them myself and Zamir to be successful to get this kind of honor is truly a blessing.”
During the ceremony, White’s mother Shanee was also recognized as an American Insurance Dream Champion for supporting and encouraging her son.
When the U.S. Army All-American Bowl began in 2000 it was the first and only all-star high school football game of its kind. Among the elite alumni to have played in the game include Odell Beckham Jr., Andrew Luck, Adrian Peterson, Tim Tebow, Christian McCaffrey, Eric Berry and Patrick Peterson.
White will join three other players from North Carolina on the East team — Jordyn Adams of Green Hope; Dax Hollifield of Shelby and Alim McNeill of Sanderson.
Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.