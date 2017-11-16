Fighting Scots stumble against Westover

LAURINBURG — The undersized Fighting Scots couldn’t get through the trees Westover kept putting on the floor Wednesday.

The sheer height and wing span of Westover’s players made it nearly impossible for the Fighting Scots to drive the lane or even pass the ball. The Scots did the only thing they could — shot the three. Last season the Scots were known for their three-point shooting; however, the three ball was not kind to the Scots against Westover as they fell by 20 points, 71-51.

In total, the Scots hit four three-points — two from senior Janoah McRae, one from junior Isaiah Bostick and the fourth from senior Justin McRae.

In the early goings of Wednesday’s game, the Scots found themselves in a hole down 12-5. That deficit jumped to 16-7 after back-to-back steals by Westover. Senior Niem Ratliffe finished the quarter on a positive note with a basket after fighting through the canopy to make it a six-point Westover lead, 16-10.

The Scots only scored three baskets in the second quarter to find themselves down 31-16 heading into the locker room.

The third quarter was a complete turnaround for the Fighting Scots as they outscored the Wolverines 20-16 to close the gap to 11 points, 47-36.

The momentum the Scots offense discovered in the third quarter, fizzled out in the fourth as Westover flexed its muscle and imposed its will outscoring the Scots, 24-15. Westover went on a 10-2 run to kick off the final quarter.

The Scots have all of next week off for the Thanksgiving holiday and will return to action on Nov. 28 with a trip across the state line to Marlboro County.

The Scots and the Bulldogs will face off at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 in South Carolina.

