Scotland’s Macie Gibson signs with Lenoir-Rhyne University

LAURINBURG — Though she be little, she is mighty.

That’s how Scotland High School senior Macie Gibson’s coaches all described her on Monday as she signed her letter of intent to play Division II college softball at Lenoir-Rhyne University.

The Liberal Arts university is located in Hickory, about two and a half hours from Laurinburg, after meeting with Lady Bears head coach Shena Hollar and touring the campus, Macie knew it was the right fit.

“Their coach has been there 18 years and has a good program and I wanted to go to a school that had a good program where I could better myself as a person and a player,” she said.

The 5-foot 7-inch senior has served as the Lady Scots center fielder and short stop — depending on where her team needed her. Macie led the Lady Scots with a .361 on base percentage and had the second highest batting average on the team hitting .343.

Former Lady Scots head coach Pat Williams wanted Macie to fill in at center fielder because the team had a vacancy after graduation — well she did more than fill in.

“I wouldn’t figure out why the hitter was running so hard to first base when they had just hit the ball to the outfield,” he said. “When I looked up and Macie had thrown the girl out from center field. Then she offered to fill in at short stop and she was phenomenal at that too. So I asked her — is there anything you can’t do?”

Macie just finished her senior season of volleyball, where she earned all-conference honors for her work as the Lady Scots libero. She led her team in digs with 242 to go along with leading the Lady Scots in serving percentage with 95.4 percent with 77 service points and 33 aces.

The senior plans to study exercise science at Lenoir-Rhyne to pursue a career as a wight training teach so eventually she can become a softball coach.

“They had a beautiful campus, but it’s cold. I’m going to have to get used to the cold weather,” she said.

With the campus being almost three hours away, Macie said the distance was just far enough to feel like she was going away to college, but still close enough her parents and family could come watch her play.

The senior was quick to credit her parents for their support throughout her life.

“They are the reason I’m here,” she said. “They supported me through all my years of travel ball and going places. If it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t have made it here.”

As she gets ready to start the next chapter of her softball career, Williams wanted Lenoir-Rhyne to know what a great student-athlete they are getting.

“Anytime you can continue your education and still play the sport you love you can’t be it — it’s a blessing,” he said. “She’s going to bring 100-percent fire. There is no reserve on her car, it’s straight forward and wide out.”

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland High School senior Macie Gibson, middle, was joined by her older sister Faith Charleson, left, and her parents Kameron and Cale Gibson as she signed her letter of intent to play Division II softball at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_0255.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland High School senior Macie Gibson, middle, was joined by her older sister Faith Charleson, left, and her parents Kameron and Cale Gibson as she signed her letter of intent to play Division II softball at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory.