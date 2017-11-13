Seventy-First gets another shot at Scotland in the playoffs

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots will play a familiar foe in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A playoffs — Seventy-First.

The two Sandhills Athletic Conference teams met last month in a battle for conference supremacy. The Fighting Scots plucked the Falcons wings, to earn the 56-35 win and eventually become the inaugural SAC-8 champions. Seventy-First returns to Pate Stadium on Friday for a re-match after a 10-point win, 23-13, over Jordan in the first round.

The only other remaining SAC-8 team is Pinecrest in the 4AA classification. The No. 6 Patriots bested No. 11 Athens Drive in Southern Pines, 50-19. Pinecrest now heads to No. 3 Garner Magnet.

The three other teams that advanced to the playoffs — Richmond, Jack Britt and Purnell Swett — saw their seasons come to an end. In the 4AA West, No. 8 Richmond lost by four points, 27-23 to No. 9 North Mecklenburg. In the 4AA East, No. 8 Jack Britt lost to No. 9 Millbrook, 27-17. In the 4A East, No. 11 Purnell lost to No. 6 Heritage, 34-13 on the road.

The second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association takes place Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

4A

East

No. 1 Scotland County (9-1) vs. No. 9 Seventy-First (9-3)

No. 5 Overhills (9-3) vs. No. 4 South Central (9-2)

No. 3 Cardinal Gibbons (11-0) vs. No. 6 Heritage (11-1)

No. 2 Hoggard (11-0) vs. No. 10 South View (9-3)

West

No. 1 Harding University (10-1) vs. No. 8 Porter Ridge (8-4)

No. 4 West Mecklenburg (8-3) vs. No. 5 East Forsyth (8-4)

No. 3 Glenn (10-1) vs. No. 6 Vance (9-3)

No. 7 Hickory Ridge (10-2) vs. No. 2 South Caldwell (1-10)

4AA

East

No. 1 Wake Forest (11-0) vs.No. 9 Millbrook (6-6)

No. 4 Sanderson (8-3) vs. 5 Middle Creek (9-3)

No. 3 Garner (7-4) vs. No. 6 Pinecrest (8-4)

No. 2 Green Hope (9-2) vs. 7 Leesville Road (8-4)

West

No. 1 Mallard Creek (11-0) vs. No. 9 North Mecklenburg (9-3)

No. 4 Page (10-1) vs. 5 Providence (9-3)

No. 3 Butler (8-2) vs No. 6 Myers Park (11-1)

No. 2 West Forsyth (11-0) vs. 7 Hough (9-3)

3A

East

No. 1 Western Alamance (12-0) vs. No. 8 Fike (9-3)

No. 4 Terry Sanford (11-1) vs. 5 Jacksonville (10-2)

No. 3 Southern Nash (11-1) vs. No. 6 Eastern Alamance (10-2)

No. 2 Havelock (11-1) vs. No. 7 E.E. Smith (9-3)

West

No. 1 Charlotte Catholic (12-0) vs. No. 8 Stuart Cramer (8-4)

No. 5 Weddington (9-3) vs. No. 4 Hunter Huss (8-4)

No. 3 Jay M. Robinson (10-2) vs. No. 6 Crest (8-4)

No. 2 Kings Mountain (11-1) vs. No. 7 Rockingham County (9-3)

3AA

East

No. 1 Clayton (12-0) vs. No. 8 Cleveland (8-4)

No. 4 Eastern Guilford (10-2) vs. 5 D.H. Conley (11-1)

No. 3 Lee County (12-0) vs. No. 11 Cape Fear (9-3)

No. 2 New Hanover (11-1) vs. No. 10 Dudley (10-2)

West

No. 1 Mount Tabor (10-2) vs. No. 8 Watauga (10-2)

No. 12 Sun Valley (9-3) vs. No. 13 Cuthbertson (5-7)

No. 3 South Iredell (10-2) vs. No. 6 A.L. Brown (10-2)

No. 2 A.C. Reynolds (11-1) vs. 7 Southwest Guilford (9-3)

2A

East

No. 1 Northeastern (12-0) vs. No. 9 Clinton (6-5)

No. 4 Beddingfield (8-4) vs. 5 Wallace-Rose Hill (10-1)

No. 3 Southwest Onslow (9-3) vs. No. 6 SouthWest Edgecombe (10-2)

No. 2 East Bladen (11-1) vs. 10 Greene Central (8-4)

West

No. 1 Reidsville (12-0) vs. No. 9 East Montgomery (10-2)

No. 4 South Columbus (11-1) vs. No. 12 Lincolnton (6-6)

No. 3 Hendersonville (9-3) vs. No. 11 Red Springs (9-3)

No. 2 Mountain Heritage (11-0) vs. No. 7 Whiteville (11-1)

2AA

East

No. 1 East Duplin (12-0) vs. No. 9 West Stokes (9-3)

No. 4 Randleman (10-1) vs. 5 Nash Central (10-2)

No. 3 South Granville (12-0) vs. No. 6 West Craven (7-5)

No. 2 North Davidson (11-1) vs. 7 Ledford (9-2)

West

No. 1 South Point (12-0) vs. No. 8 Shelby (10-2)

No. 4 Mount Pleasant (9-2) vs. 12 Fred T. Foard (9-3)

No. 3 Franklin (12-0) vs. No. 11 Pisgah (7-5)

No. 2 Hibriten (12-0) vs. 10 Patton (9-3)

1A

East

No. 1 North Duplin (11-0) vs. No. 8 Southside (7-5)

No. 4 Columbia (5-4) vs. 5 Pamlico County (8-4)

No. 3 South Robeson (3-8) vs. No. 6 Plymouth (7-5)

No. 2 Northampton County (10-1) vs. 7 Southeast Halifax (8-4)

West

No. 1 Mitchell (10-1) vs. No. 9 Community School of Davidson (6-6)

No. 4 Mountain Island Charter (8-3) vs. 5 Robbinsville (8-4)

No. 3 Thomas Jefferson (10-1) vs. No. 6 Elkin (6-6)

No. 2 Cherokee (10-1) vs. 7 Union Academy (8-4)

1AA

East

No. 1 Tarboro (11-0) vs. No. 8 Riverside-Martin (7-5)

No. 4 Granville Central (5-6) vs. 5 West Montgomery (10-2)

No. 3 East Carteret (7-4) vs. No. 6 Lakewood (10-2)

No. 2 John A. Holmes (10-1) vs. No. 7 Manteo (9-3)

West

No. 1 Mount Airy (11-0) vs. No. 8 Polk County (8-4)

No. 4 Bessemer City (10-1) vs. 5 Swain County (8-4)

No. 3 North Stanly (10-1) vs. No. 6 Murphy (10-2)

No. 2 East Wilkes (9-2) vs. No. 7 East Surry (8-4)

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

SAC-8 teams meet again in second round