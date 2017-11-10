Four volleyball players named all-conference

LAURINBURG — The Lady Scots volleyball team after finishing in a tie for third in the conference had four players named to the inaugural Sandhills Athletic Conference all-conference volleyball team.
Seniors Macie Gibson, Ashley McGugan and Kandon Luquer along with junior Sarah Eury earned all-SAC-8 nods. The Lady Scots finished with a 15-11 overall record and 8-6 in the Sandhills Athletic Conference. The team was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the SAC-8 tournament by conference and tournament champions Richmond.
The Lady Scots advanced to the 4A playoffs earning the No. 16 seed and hosting No. 17 Myers Park, but fell in three sets.
Gibson led the Lady Scots in serving percentage with 95.3 percent. The Lady Scots senior tabbed 33 aces and 242 digs in her final season.
McGugan was a wall at the net leading the Lady Scots with 43 solo blocks. She also finished second on the team in kills with 176 and tallied 47 aces during her senior campaign.
Luquer was all-over the court of the Lady Scots with 130 digs, five solo blocks, 60 aces and 168 kills.
Eury led the Lady Scots with 61 aces and led the team with 52 services points. The Lady Scots junior also led her team in assists with a staggering 542, to average 6.9 assists per set.
Richmond’s Altman Griffin was named Player of the Year and Lady Raiders head coach Shellie Wimpey was named SAC-8 Coach of the Year.
See the full list of the SAC-8 all-conference volleyball selections:
Richmond
Altman Griffin
Owen Bowers
MacKenzie Webb
Brianna Baysek
Savannah Lampley
Pinecrest
Cat Schlaff
Nicole Barnes
McLendyn Weatherby
Camille Honeycutt
Jack Britt
Caitlin Broome
Lauren Walker
Kaiah Parker
Holly Cornelius
Scotland
Macie Gibson
Ashley McGugan
Sarah Eury
Kandon Luquer
Hoke
Diamond Holmes
Kimora Blue
Alexis Blackwell
Lumberton
London Thompson
Purnell Swett
Rebekah Chavis
Seventy-First
Laila Gunnings