Four volleyball players named all-conference

LAURINBURG — The Lady Scots volleyball team after finishing in a tie for third in the conference had four players named to the inaugural Sandhills Athletic Conference all-conference volleyball team.

Seniors Macie Gibson, Ashley McGugan and Kandon Luquer along with junior Sarah Eury earned all-SAC-8 nods. The Lady Scots finished with a 15-11 overall record and 8-6 in the Sandhills Athletic Conference. The team was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the SAC-8 tournament by conference and tournament champions Richmond.

The Lady Scots advanced to the 4A playoffs earning the No. 16 seed and hosting No. 17 Myers Park, but fell in three sets.

Gibson led the Lady Scots in serving percentage with 95.3 percent. The Lady Scots senior tabbed 33 aces and 242 digs in her final season.

McGugan was a wall at the net leading the Lady Scots with 43 solo blocks. She also finished second on the team in kills with 176 and tallied 47 aces during her senior campaign.

Luquer was all-over the court of the Lady Scots with 130 digs, five solo blocks, 60 aces and 168 kills.

Eury led the Lady Scots with 61 aces and led the team with 52 services points. The Lady Scots junior also led her team in assists with a staggering 542, to average 6.9 assists per set.

Richmond’s Altman Griffin was named Player of the Year and Lady Raiders head coach Shellie Wimpey was named SAC-8 Coach of the Year.

See the full list of the SAC-8 all-conference volleyball selections:

Richmond

Altman Griffin

Owen Bowers

MacKenzie Webb

Brianna Baysek

Savannah Lampley

Pinecrest

Cat Schlaff

Nicole Barnes

McLendyn Weatherby

Camille Honeycutt

Jack Britt

Caitlin Broome

Lauren Walker

Kaiah Parker

Holly Cornelius

Scotland

Macie Gibson

Ashley McGugan

Sarah Eury

Kandon Luquer

Hoke

Diamond Holmes

Kimora Blue

Alexis Blackwell

Lumberton

London Thompson

Purnell Swett

Rebekah Chavis

Seventy-First

Laila Gunnings

