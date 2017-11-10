Two Scots soccer players named All-SAC-8

LAURINBURG — The Sandhills Athletic Conference released its first all-conference soccer selections earlier this week.

The Fighting Scots finished sixth in the inaugural season of the SAC-8 and earned two slots on the all-conference team. Seniors Nyjel Collins-Jackson and Donovan O’Donnell were selected to represent Scotland High School.

Collins-Jackson played forward this season while O’Donnell was moved from offense to defense and served as a Fighting Scots defender.

The Fighting Scots finished the 2017 season 4-17-2 overall and 2-10-2 overall and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

The conference champion Pinecrest Patriots received the most All-SAC-8 selections with seven, including co-Player of the Year senior Haden Smith and Coach of the Year Christopher Fitzgerald.

Lumberton senior Rene Altamirano was the other co-Player of the Year, as the Pirates finished third in the conference behind runner-up Jack Britt.

See the full list of the 2017 Sandhills Athletic Conference all-conference soccer selections:

Pinecrest

1. Haden Smith

2. Lucas Woody

3. Alex Miller

4. Jimmy Kester

5. Noah Edgerly

6. Ryan Green

7. Patrick Nieves

Jack Britt

1. Derek Koenig

2. Logan Quant

3. Brennen Herbert

4. Gawayne Wright

5. Weston Grant

Lumberton

1. Rene Altamirano

2. Connor Nemeroff

3. Cole Lewis

4. Kendric Perry

5. Joan Carrillo

Hoke

1. David Williams

2. Josue Soto-Maldonado

3. Nakya Davila

Richmond

1. Evan Hudson

2. Patrick Hamilton

Scotland

1. Nyjel Collins-Jackson

2. Donovan O’Donnell

Seventy-First

1. Jeremiah Mathis

Purnell Swett

1. Pacey Brooks

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots senior forward Nyjel Collins-Jackson was named to the first Sandhills Athletic Conference all-conference team. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_1778.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots senior forward Nyjel Collins-Jackson was named to the first Sandhills Athletic Conference all-conference team. Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots senior defender Donovan O’Donnell was the other player from Scotland High School to earn All-SAC-8 honors this season. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_1468.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots senior defender Donovan O’Donnell was the other player from Scotland High School to earn All-SAC-8 honors this season.