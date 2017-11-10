Knights final home game honors veterans

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University football team will host Military Appreciation Day during their final home game on Saturday at Knights Field.

The Knights will host Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division foe and No. 2 Reinhardt University (Ga.) at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 11.

In honor of Saturday being Veteran’s Day the Knights invite all local veterans and first responders to come out to the game so they can be recognized during the playing of “God Bless America.”

St. Andrews (2-7) is coming off a one-point loss to Union College (Ky.) and will welcome the undefeated Reinhardt Eagles to Knights Field. Reinhardt is among five Mid-South teams ranked in the latest NAIA top 25 poll.

The Eagles are averaging 51 points per game and allowing opponents to score just 12 points. Reinhardt received its highest national ranking in school history moving up one spot to No. 2 this week. The Eagles garnered 325 voting points following their 54-0 win over Bluefield (Va.).

Reinhardt (Ga.), Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), Southeastern (Fla.), Georgetown (Ky.) and Campbellsville (Ky.) are ranked inside the Football Coaches’ Top 25. This is the sixth consecutive week at least three Mid-South teams are ranked inside the top 10.

The Knights will try to dethrone Reinhardt on Saturday with an offense led by quarterbacks Kacey Otto and Dashaun Ferguson, running back Trevor McNeil and wide receiver Jermaine Trotman Jr.

Otto and Ferguson have combined for 10 touchdowns — six rushing and four passing. McNeil leads the team in scoring with eight touchdowns and 575 rushing yards. Trotman leads the receiving corps with four touchdowns and 265 yards.

Tailgating begins at 11 a.m. in the parking lot behind the Physical Education building and will conclude 15 minutes prior to kick off.

The stadium will open at 12 p.m. and students will be selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a Yeti cooler and various other prizes.

The games are still free to attend and seating in the brand new bleachers is first come-first serve. Fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to sit field side. No outside food or drink is allowed in the stadium area.

The live stream and audio broadcast: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/sau/#live

The live stats of the game can be followed here: http://www.dakstats.com/Websync/Pages/WebcastPlayByPlay/WebcastPBP.aspx?association=10&sg=MFB&compID=59874&sea=NAIMFB_2017

