LAURINBURG — Luis Calderon-Flores is a 5-foot 9-inch junior at Scotland High School. He is the starting kicker, wearing No. 84, for the Fighting Scots this season and has been named this week’s Special Teams Player of the Week.

Luis was recruited from the soccer team to serve as the kicker for the Fighting Scots. On Friday, against Richmond Luis had nine kicks for 289 yards to average 32.1 yards per kick. So far this season, Luis has 43 kickoffs for 1,503 yards to average 35 yards per kick.

“Luis has done a great job in his short time playing kicker,” said head coach Richard Bailey. “His best is yet to come. He has been a great additional to our team.”

The 180-pound junior is undecided on where he wants to attend college and is unsure what he wants to study. Luis wants to play soccer in college and pursue a career as a professional soccer player.

When asked what is favorite memory of playing sports was Luis said beating Richmond last week.

He is most looking forward to going undefeated in the playoffs.

