LAURINBURG — Syheam “Smiley” McQueen is a 6-foot 1-inch junior at Scotland High School. He is one of the running backs, wearing No. 5, for the Fighting Scots this season and has been named this week’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Each Friday, the Exchange will feature one offensive, one defensive and one special teams player from the Fighting Scots, chosen by the coaches, to be the Players of the Week.

Smiley has been limited in his carries after a shoulder injury against Purnell Swett. The Scots junior has two carries against Richmond for 18 yards before his shoulder started to bother him. Smiley then assumed the role of blocker for quarterback Warren Bell and tailback Zamir White. Smiley has also spent time on defense since his return and has helped out the Scots secondary and linebackers

“Smiley did a great job of blocking” said head coach Richard Bailey. “Smiley is willing to do whatever it takes to win.”

The 210-pound junior plans to attend East Carolina University and plans to be a mathematics major. Smiley does hope to play football at the collegiate level while he pursues a career in football.

When asked what is favorite memory of playing sports was Smiley said running people over.

He is most looking forward to winning a 4A state championship and getting a ring.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

McQueen http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_8522.jpg McQueen