LAURINBURG — Manny Smith is a 6-foot 1-inch senior at Scotland High School. He is one of the starting free safety, wearing No. 23, for the Fighting Scots this season and has been named this week’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Each Friday, the Exchange will feature one offensive, one defensive and one special teams player from the Fighting Scots, chosen by the coaches, to be the Players of the Week.

Manny had three solo tackles during Friday’s game against Richmond and according to head coach Richard Bailey it was the best game of his career. For the season, Manny has 37 solo tackles, two interceptions and has seven deflected passes — three of which came against the Raiders.

“Manny is a three-year starter and the heart of our secondary,” said Bailey.

The 185-pound senior is undecided on where he wants to attend college but does hope he can play football. Manny plans to major in pharmacy and one day hopes to have a career as an pharmacist.

When asked what is favorite memory of playing sports was Manny said getting his first pick six.

He is most looking forward to winning a 4A state championship this season.

Smith http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_8429-1.jpg Smith