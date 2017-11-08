Scotland remains at No. 5 in final AP football poll

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots spent seven weeks at No. 5 in the Associated Press’ weekly state high school football poll and that’s where they ended the regular season.
The Scots have been slated at No. 5 for the last seven weeks and was surpassed Wilmington Hoggard, a team that moved up two positions from last week to No. 4. Hoggard also earned one first-place vote. In total, five one-loss teams made the final AP Top 10.
Wake Forest earned eight first-place votes to remain a top the 4A standings followed by No. 2 Mallard Creek, a team that earned four first-place votes. West Forsyth moved up one place to No. 3 while Wake Forest Heritage fell three places to No. 6 after their first loss of the season.
Charlotte Harding moved up to No. 7 while Kernersville Glenn dropped back two spots to No. 9. Greensboro Page moved up one slot to No. 8 and Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons rounded out the final AP poll in the No. 10 slot sporting a perfect 11-0 record.
The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of Nov. 6, as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers.
Class 4A
1. Wake Forest (11-0)
2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (11-0)
3. West Forsyth (11-0)
4. Wilmington Hoggard (11-0)
5. Scotland County (9-1)
6. Wake Forest Heritage (10-1)
7. Charlotte Harding (10-1)
8. Greensboro Page (10-1)
9. Kernersville Glenn (10-1)
10. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (11-0)
Class 3A
1. Charlotte Catholic (11-0)
2. Lee County (11-0)
3. Western Alamance (11-0)
4. Wilmington New Hanover (10-1)
5. Havelock (10-1)
6. Southern Nash (10-1)
7. Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (10-1)
8. Clayton (11-0)
9. Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor (9-2)
10. Greensboro Dudley (9-2)
Class 2A
1. Belmont South Point (11-0)
2. Lenoir Hibriten (11-0)
3. Reidsville (11-0)
4. East Duplin (11-0)
5. Elizabeth City Northeastern (11-0)
6. Shelby (9-2)
7. North Davidson (10-1)
8. Wallace-Rose Hill (9-1)
9. Franklin (11-0)
10. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (10-0)
Class 1A
1. Tarboro (11-0)
2. Mt. Airy (11-0)
3. Edenton Holmes (10-1)
4. North Duplin (11-0)
5. Mitchell County (10-1)
6. North Stanly (10-1)
7. Murphy (9-2)
8. Cherokee (10-1)
9. East Wilkes (9-2)
10. Northampton (10-1)
(tie) West Montgomery (9-2)