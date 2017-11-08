Scotland remains at No. 5 in final AP football poll

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots spent seven weeks at No. 5 in the Associated Press’ weekly state high school football poll and that’s where they ended the regular season.

The Scots have been slated at No. 5 for the last seven weeks and was surpassed Wilmington Hoggard, a team that moved up two positions from last week to No. 4. Hoggard also earned one first-place vote. In total, five one-loss teams made the final AP Top 10.

Wake Forest earned eight first-place votes to remain a top the 4A standings followed by No. 2 Mallard Creek, a team that earned four first-place votes. West Forsyth moved up one place to No. 3 while Wake Forest Heritage fell three places to No. 6 after their first loss of the season.

Charlotte Harding moved up to No. 7 while Kernersville Glenn dropped back two spots to No. 9. Greensboro Page moved up one slot to No. 8 and Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons rounded out the final AP poll in the No. 10 slot sporting a perfect 11-0 record.

The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of Nov. 6, as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers.

Class 4A

1. Wake Forest (11-0)

2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (11-0)

3. West Forsyth (11-0)

4. Wilmington Hoggard (11-0)

5. Scotland County (9-1)

6. Wake Forest Heritage (10-1)

7. Charlotte Harding (10-1)

8. Greensboro Page (10-1)

9. Kernersville Glenn (10-1)

10. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (11-0)

Class 3A

1. Charlotte Catholic (11-0)

2. Lee County (11-0)

3. Western Alamance (11-0)

4. Wilmington New Hanover (10-1)

5. Havelock (10-1)

6. Southern Nash (10-1)

7. Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (10-1)

8. Clayton (11-0)

9. Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor (9-2)

10. Greensboro Dudley (9-2)

Class 2A

1. Belmont South Point (11-0)

2. Lenoir Hibriten (11-0)

3. Reidsville (11-0)

4. East Duplin (11-0)

5. Elizabeth City Northeastern (11-0)

6. Shelby (9-2)

7. North Davidson (10-1)

8. Wallace-Rose Hill (9-1)

9. Franklin (11-0)

10. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (10-0)

Class 1A

1. Tarboro (11-0)

2. Mt. Airy (11-0)

3. Edenton Holmes (10-1)

4. North Duplin (11-0)

5. Mitchell County (10-1)

6. North Stanly (10-1)

7. Murphy (9-2)

8. Cherokee (10-1)

9. East Wilkes (9-2)

10. Northampton (10-1)

(tie) West Montgomery (9-2)

