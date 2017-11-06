Scotland’s Strickland, Williams compete in state cross country meet

LAURINBURG — Scotland High School was represented in both the 4A men’s and women’s state cross country meet on Saturday in Kernersville.

Fighting Scots sophomore Tony Strickland and Lady Scots freshman Madison Williams both qualified as individuals at the 4A Mid-West Regional meet last week, also in Kernersville.

Strickland made his second trip to the state meet in as many years finishing 144th out of 159 runners in the 4A men’s race. Strickland finished with a time of 18:10 — two minutes off the winning time set by R.J. Reynolds senior John Tatter of 15:20.

The top men’s finisher from the Sandhills Athletic Conference was Pinecrest senior Colin Alexander, who took 8th place with a time of 16:01. As a team, the Patriots took 11th place with 268 team points. Green Hope High School won the 4A men’s title with a team score of 43.

Williams made her first trip to the state meet as she finished 64th out of 141 runners in the 4A women’s race. Williams finished with a time of 20:04 — three minutes behind the winning time set by Laney junior Natalie Tyner of 17:41.

The Lady Scots newcomer was one of 23 freshman competing in the women’s 4A race.

The top women’s finisher from the SAC-8 was a freshman from Pinecrest, Carmen Alder, who took eighth place with a time of 18:33. The Lady Patriots finished 12th overall with 277 team points. Cardinal Gibbons won the 4A women’s title with a team score of 62.

Courtesy photo Sophomore Tony Strickland and freshman Madison Williams represented Scotland High School on Saturday in Kernersville for the 4A state cross country meet.

