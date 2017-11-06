Knights football losses to Union by one point

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. — The St. Andrews University football team dropped a heart breaker to Appalachian Division foe Union College (Ky.) on Saturday 43-42.

The Knights had a 42-34 lead with three minutes to play in the fourth quarter. Union responded with a 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Alex Bell to wide receiver Darian Patterson scored a touchdown. The Bulldogs went for two but Bell’s pass fell incomplete.

With just over a minute left in the game, St. Andrews was still clinging to two-point lead, 42-40. After the touchdown, Union attempted and successfully recovered an onside kick. The Bulldogs went on a nine-play 55 yard drive that drained all but a few seconds off the clock. Union kicker Derek Burgett kicked the game-winning 19-yard field goal as time expired to steal a win from the jaws of defeat, 43-42.

St. Andrews jumped out to a two-touchdown lead in the first quarter with eight yard runs by freshman running back Chris Decker and quarterback Kacey Otto. The second extra point attempt by Knights kicker Codie Emunson missed wide, giving St. Andrews a 13-0 lead heading into the second quarter.

Union College closed the gap with three second quarter touchdowns to tie the game at 20 at the break. St. Andrews other first-half touchdown came courtesy of a one-yard run by Otto.

The Knights and the Bulldogs exchanged touchdowns to start the third quarter as Otto continued to carry the load offensively for St. Andrews with a one-yard touchdown. Union’s Izaya Riettie took the four-yard hand off from Bell to tie the game at 27.

Bell found receiver Tyler Toombs on a 33-yard catch and go to give the Bulldog’s a 34-27 lead with 1:25 left in the third quarter.

St. Andrews responded with two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter by Jacob Rushing and Samuel Wright to jump out to a 42-34 lead with three minutes left to play. Union responded with a touchdown and the game-winning field goal to steal the Knights third win away from them.

Knights tailback Trevor McNeil led the rushing attack with 11 carries on 64 yards. As a team the Knights tallied 347 rushing yards.

Rushing finished the game with 83 total yards from scrimmage while freshman wide receiver Jermaine Trotman Jr. had 122 all-purpose yards.

Defensively, St. Andrews was led by safety Isaiah Page with six solo tackles — nine tackles in all. Michael Lundy had four tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and also recovered a fumble. Cornerback Tyquez Scott recorded four solo tackles along with an interception. Defensive end Codie Emunson had three tackles and an interception as well.

St. Andrews falls to 2-7 overall and 1-4 in the division while Union improves to 4-5 overall and 2-3 in the Appalachian. Division.

The Knights will finish out their inaugural season hosting conference foe No. 3 Reinhardt University (8-0) on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 1:30 p.m.

