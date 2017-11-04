Scotland tabbed as No. 1 seed in 4A East

LAURINBURG — After a three-hour delay, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association has re-released the state football playoffs brackets.

The the preliminary brackets were removed by the NCHSAA after it was discovered the organization “did not use the the most up-to-date information to post for seeding purposes.”

The reseeding did not effect the Fighting Scots placement as the No. 1 seed in the 4A East Region after getting into a shoot out with Richmond for their seventh consecutive conference championship.

Earning the No. 1 seed in the East means the Fighting Scots will have a first-round bye and will be back in action at Pate Stadium on Nov. 17 against the winner of No. 8 Jordan (6-5) and No. 9 Seventy-First (7-4). If the Falcons can get past Jordan that will set up a SAC-8 rematch between the Scots and Seventy-First. When the two teams met earlier this season it was the Fighting Scots who came out victorious, 56-35.

The other SAC-8 team in the 4A East that advanced into the playoffs was Purnell Swett (5-6). The Rams earned the No. 11 seed and will travel to No. 6 Heritage next week.

In the 4AA bracket, three other SAC-8 schools earned a playoff bid — Richmond, Pinecrest and Jack Britt.

The Raiders earned the No. 8 see in the 4AA West Region and will host No. 9 North Mecklenburg (8-3). The winner of that game will play No. 1 Mallard Creek (11-0) in the second round.

In the 4AA West, Jack Britt earned the No. 8 seed while Pinecrest received the No. 6 seed. The Buccaneers will host No. 9 Millbrook (5-6) and the Patriots will play host to No. 11 Athens Drive (7-4).

If Jack Britt gets past Millbrook they will play No. 1 Wake Forest and if Pinecrest bests Athens Drive they will travel to No. 3 Garner Magnet.

A full break down of all the classifications playoff seedings will appear in Tuesday’s edition of the Exchange.

Six SAC-8 teams advance to state playoffs