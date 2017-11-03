CarolinaVarsity.com tabs Scotland as No. 1 seed in 4A East

LAURINBURG — One day ahead of the NCHSAA official release of the 2017 playoff pairings, CarolinaVarsity.com shared its predictions on where their experts believe the state’s football teams will seeded and which region they will be placed in either East or West.

According to CarolinaVarsity.com, Scotland will end up in the 4A East and will receive a first-round bye — if they beat Richmond tonight. The Fighting Scots would then host the winner of the No. 9 Ragsdale, No. 8 Sanderson game in Pate Stadium on Nov. 10.

CarolinaVarsity.com has three other Sandhills Athletic Conference teams advancing to the playoffs — Richmond, Jack Britt and Seventy-First.

Richmond and Jack Britt, based on their ADM, are 4AA and Seventy-First is 4A and was placed in the East with Scotland.

The Raiders earn the No. 4 seed in the 4AA East and also receives a first-round bye — pending the results of tonight’s game — while Jack Britt earns the No. 9 seed and travels to No. 8 Leesville Road next week.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will release the official football playoff pairings on Saturday afternoon, once the results from Friday’s games have been submitted and factored into the seeding.

The NCHSAA will again be using MaxPreps to rank and seed the teams in all four classifications.

4AA West 1st round

1 Mallard Creek (bye)

9 North Mecklenburg at 8 Hough

4 Page (bye)

12 Northwest Guilford at 5 Myers Park

3 West Forsyth (bye)

11 South Mecklenburg at 6 Providence

2 Butler (bye)

10 Ardrey Kell at 7 West Mecklenburg

4AA East 1st round

1 Wake Forest (bye)

9 Jack Britt at 8 Leesville Road

4 Richmond (bye)

12 Laney at 5 Garner

3 Middle Creek (bye)

11 Fuquay-Varina at 6 Jordan

2 Green Hope (bye)

10 Millbrook at 7 Pinecrest

4A West (1st round)

1 Harding

9 West Charlotte at 8 East Mecklenburg

4 Hickory Ridge

12 Reagan at 5 East Forsyth

3 Vance

11 Mooresville at 6 Porter Ridge

2 South Caldwell

10 RJ Reynolds at 7 Davie

4A East (1st round)

1 Scotland

9 Ragsdale at 8 Sanderson

4 South Central

12 Knightdale at 5 Overhills

3 Cardinal Gibbons

11 South View at 6 Glenn

2 Hoggard

10 Seventy-First at 7 Heritage

