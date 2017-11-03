Posted on by

Karate kids compete in Battle at the Border


Courtesy photo Morrison’s Martial Arts Academy attended the Battle at the Border which was held at the Wellness Center in Dillon S.C. last month. First place winners included, from left to right, Marshall Williams, Jenna Jernigan and Luke Woodard. Other winners, not pictured, included Jerico Maynor, Patrick Hunt, Darrius McRae, Troy Hunt, Elijah Reid, Ayden Odom and Haiden Hunt.


