St. Andrews volleyball tops Brenau in five sets

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The St. Andrews University women’s volleyball team rallied to edge AAC foe Brenau University (Ga.) in five sets, 25-16, 15-25, 17-25, 25-11, 16-14, on Thursday.

St. Andrews dominated the first set 25-16 on 14 kills and just three errors. Brenau then controlled the second and third sets by scores of 25-15 and 25-17 totaling 27 kills.

The Knights absolutely crushed the Lady Tigers in the fourth set defeating them 25-11 on 11 kills while Brenau had nine errors and just four kills.

The fifth set was tight all the way through with Brenau taking a 13-11 lead forcing St. Andrews into a timeout. The Lady Knights went on a 5-1 run to take the final set 16-14 and squeak out with their 13th conference win.

Senior middle blocker Kiah Cheatham recorded 10 kills on just one error as she hit. 375 with four digs and a season-high 10 total blocks. It was Cheatham’s fourth game hitting over .300 — she is second in the AAC in hitting percentage at .324 and is fourth in blocks with 86 in the AAC.

Fellow senior middle blocker Lindsey Wagner registered 10 kills with three blocks while freshman Kylie Winchell played well recording a season-high six block assists and two kills.

Sophomore setter Shalia Powell registered 33 assists to go along with five digs with a kill and an ace in the win. Senior Tessa Smith had 11 kills and her second-highest total of the season with 25 digs for her 15th double-double of the season. Smith has also recorded at least 20 digs in three of her last four games.

Freshman libero Karina Lozada recorded 16 digs with two assists, two aces and a kill. Senior DS Austin Payne added six digs with an ace and an assist.

St. Andrews improves to 19-8 overall and 13-5 in conference to tie Point for second place in the division. The Lady Knights won the tiebreaker earning the No. 4 seed in the upcoming AAC tournament while Brenau falls to 9-21 overall and 8-10 in the South.

No. 4 St. Andrews will battle No. 5 Point on Wednesday, Nov. 8 in the ACC tournament which is being held in Kingsport, Tenn.

St. Andrews will next go on the road to finish their regular season to face NCAA Div. II foes Virginia St. and UNC-Pembroke on Saturday at 2 and 4 p.m.

SAU Athletics Senior middle blocker Kiah Cheatham, pictured, recorded 10 kills on just one error as she hit. 375 with four digs and a season-high 10 total blocks to record her fourth game out of her last five hitting over .300. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_image003.jpg SAU Athletics Senior middle blocker Kiah Cheatham, pictured, recorded 10 kills on just one error as she hit. 375 with four digs and a season-high 10 total blocks to record her fourth game out of her last five hitting over .300.