Local Martial Arts students win championship

Morrison’s Martial Arts Academy of Tae-Kwon-Do attended the Enter The Dragons Karate Championship last month at Richmond Senior High School in Rockingham. Winners from that competition were, from left to right: Jenna Jernigan, Luke Woodard and Marshall Williams. Back row, from left, Savanna Williams, Jerico Maynor and Seve Gales. Other winners not pictured include: NaShan Gales, Joshua Campbell and Elijah Reid.