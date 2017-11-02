Posted on by

Local Martial Arts students win championship


Morrison's Martial Arts Academy of Tae-Kwon-Do attended the Enter The Dragons Karate Championship last month at Richmond Senior High School in Rockingham. Winners from that competition were, from left to right: Jenna Jernigan, Luke Woodard and Marshall Williams. Back row, from left, Savanna Williams, Jerico Maynor and Seve Gales. Other winners not pictured include: NaShan Gales, Joshua Campbell and Elijah Reid.


Morrison’s Martial Arts Academy of Tae-Kwon-Do attended the Enter The Dragons Karate Championship last month at Richmond Senior High School in Rockingham. Winners from that competition were, from left to right: Jenna Jernigan, Luke Woodard and Marshall Williams. Back row, from left, Savanna Williams, Jerico Maynor and Seve Gales. Other winners not pictured include: NaShan Gales, Joshua Campbell and Elijah Reid.

