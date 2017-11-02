LAURINBURG — Tim Jones is a 6-foot 1-inch senior at Scotland High School. He is one of the starting wide receivers and kick returners, wearing No. 21, for the Fighting Scots this season and has been named this week’s Special Teams Player of the Week.

Each Friday, the Exchange will feature one offensive, one defensive and one special teams player from the Fighting Scots, chosen by the coaches, to be the Players of the Week.

Tim has filled in at numerous positions for the Scots this season. On Friday against Lumberton, Tim filled in for fellow senior Trey Dixon as the holder for the kicking team. Tim helped kicker Tripp Wells successfully make seven extra points in the Scots victory over the Pirates.

“Tim has done a great job of filling in wherever we need him,” said head coach Richard Bailey. “With Trey Dixon hurt, Tim did a great job as holder on Friday.”

The 160-pound senior plans to attend UNC Pembroke in the fall and wants to major in the medical field. Tim hopes to have a career as a paramedic/EMT and does want to play spots in college.

When asked what is favorite memory of playing sports was Tim said playing under the Friday-night lights.

He is most looking forward to winning the 4A state championship.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Jones http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_8511.jpg Jones