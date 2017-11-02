LAURINBURG — Joseph “Poppa” McKoy is a 5-foot 8-inch junior at Scotland High School. He is one of the running backs, wearing No. 44, for the Fighting Scots this season and has been named this week’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Each Friday, the Exchange will feature one offensive, one defensive and one special teams player from the Fighting Scots, chosen by the coaches, to be the Players of the Week.

Joseph led the Fighting Scots rushing attack against Lumberton on Friday. Joseph had seven carries for 126 yards and a touchdown to lead the Fighting Scots ground game, which totaled 372 yards against the Pirates. For the season, Joseph has 38 carries for 390 yards and three touchdowns.

“Poppa has really improved on and off the field this season” said head coach Richard Bailey. “I’m proud of his growth and maturity.”

The 185-pound junior plans to attend North Carolina State University but is undecided on what he wants to major in. Joseph does hope to play football at the collegiate level while he figures out what he wants to do for a career after college.

When asked what is favorite memory of playing sports was Joseph said scoring touchdowns and getting hit.

He is most looking forward to winning a 4A state championship.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

McKoy http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Papa.jpg McKoy