SCA senior signs with University of SC Union

Scotland Christian Academy senior Kyleigh Collins signed her letter of intent on Wednesday to play college softball at the University of South Carolina Union. Kyleigh has served as the catcher for the Lady Saints throughout her four years at Scotland Christian. She was joined on signing day by her friends and family. Pictured above is Kyleigh in the center surrounded by her sister Julianne Sims, father Jamie Sims, mother Holly Sims and sister Taylor Sims. In the back row, from left friend Skylar Scott and grandparents Jeff and Martha Collins.

Scotland Christian Academy senior Kyleigh Collins signed her letter of intent on Wednesday to play college softball at the University of South Carolina Union. Kyleigh has served as the catcher for the Lady Saints throughout her four years at Scotland Christian. She was joined on signing day by her friends and family. Pictured above is Kyleigh in the center surrounded by her sister Julianne Sims, father Jamie Sims, mother Holly Sims and sister Taylor Sims. In the back row, from left friend Skylar Scott and grandparents Jeff and Martha Collins. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_2307.jpg Scotland Christian Academy senior Kyleigh Collins signed her letter of intent on Wednesday to play college softball at the University of South Carolina Union. Kyleigh has served as the catcher for the Lady Saints throughout her four years at Scotland Christian. She was joined on signing day by her friends and family. Pictured above is Kyleigh in the center surrounded by her sister Julianne Sims, father Jamie Sims, mother Holly Sims and sister Taylor Sims. In the back row, from left friend Skylar Scott and grandparents Jeff and Martha Collins.