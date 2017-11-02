Family donates to Knights Wrestling Academy

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews Knights Wrestling Academy received a donation this week to purchase uniforms for the children in the program.

Pauline and Don Gruver presented St. Andrews wrestling coach Joe Baranik with a check for $1,000 on Monday before the start of that day’s class. The Gruver’s were joined by their grandson Luke Fredericks who participated in the Knights Wrestling Academy as child and now wrestles at Palmerton High School in Pennsylvania.

The Gruver’s donation is in memory of their son Ryan Fredericks, Luke’s dad, who passed away one year ago.

The St. Andrews University wrestling team currently offers a weekly Knights Wrestling Academy every Monday until the week before Christmas.

The academy will teach boys and girls in first through 12th grade the fundamentals of wrestling including tumbling, balance and agility.

Classes will be held in the wrestling gym on the campus of St. Andrews from 6 to 7:15 p.m. The cost is $5 per class or $60 for the entire first session of the academy, which includes four competitions.

Classes will be held every week through Christmas. St. Andrews wrestling coach Joe Baranik said kids who are interested in wrestling don’t have to come every week, but do encourage them to give the sport a try.

“Wrestling builds character and confidence,” said Baranik. “It can also dramatically improve a person’s ability to perform in other sports and teaches great self-defense techniques.”

