St. Andrews women’s golf finishes fall season

ROCKFORD, Tenn. — The St. Andrews University women’s golf team competed in the Div. III Maryville College (TN) Fall Invitational earlier this week at Egwani Farms Golf Course and came away with some quality results.

The St. Andrews women finished in sixth place out of eight mostly NAIA teams. University of the Cumberlands won the title shooting a two-day 604 with rounds of 307 and 297. Point University finished runner up as the highest AAC team team shooting a team score of 637 over the two-day invitational.

Bryan College, Montreat College and Tennessee Wesleyan University rounded out the top five teams. The Lady Knights finished the tournament shooting a 676 after rounds of 351 on day one before improving by 26 strokes to shoot a day two 325.

Senior Olivia Pruitt led the Lady Knights with another top ten finish as she shot a 13-over-par for 10th place. Pruitt shot a first round 81 before shaving five strokes off her game to finish round two with a 76. It was Pruitt’s second straight week shooting a 157.

Senior Isabelle Sullivan shot a 23-over-par 167 to finish 21st. Sullivan shot a first round 85 and a second round 82 — her lowest two-day score this season. Junior Devon Omar tied for 24th place shooting a 25-over-par 169. Omar shot rounds of 87 and 82.

Freshman Hayley Reed shot a career-best 85 in round two improving by 13 strokes from day one to finish in 34th place with a 183 score.

The Lady Knights are back in action in February for their spring season.

