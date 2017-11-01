Marlboro Acadamey claims third state soccer championship

LAURINBURG — The Marlboro Academy soccer team claimed the South Carolina Independent Schools Association championship with a 2-1 victory over Conway Christian.

Last week’s game was held on the campus of Francis Marion University in Florence, S.C.

The championship is Marlboro Academy’s third state championship under head coach Lynn McColl and their fourth in the last nine years.

Marlboro got on the board first with a goal from freshman Hunter Newton. The Dragons took a 2-0 lead into the half courtesy of a goal by Chase Williams.

Conway Christian scored on a penalty kick after intermission. The Eagles had a second penalty kick attempt later in the game, but the shot bounced off the goal post — securing the championship for the Dragons.

Marlboro goal keeper Luke Johnson had 12 saves for the game.

Courtesy photo Marlboro Academy was crowned the state soccer champions last week after a 2-1 victory over Conway Christian. The 2017 team, back row, from left, coach Eric Edmondson, Andrew Sheppard, Brandon White, Luke Johnson, Hannon Herring, Alex Garrigus, Braxton Sutherland, Chase Williams and Josh Frye. Middle row: Jake King, Hunter Newton, Jackson Quick, Lake Day, Reid Edwards, Dawson Williams, Ethan Edmondson, head coach Lynn McColl and coach Jeffrey Newton. Front row, Andrew Bennett, Meredith Stewart, Caiti Brigman, manager Creed Sellers, Cameron Mabe, Jaydn DeHart and Matthew Pait. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Marlboro-Academy-Soccer.jpg Courtesy photo Marlboro Academy was crowned the state soccer champions last week after a 2-1 victory over Conway Christian. The 2017 team, back row, from left, coach Eric Edmondson, Andrew Sheppard, Brandon White, Luke Johnson, Hannon Herring, Alex Garrigus, Braxton Sutherland, Chase Williams and Josh Frye. Middle row: Jake King, Hunter Newton, Jackson Quick, Lake Day, Reid Edwards, Dawson Williams, Ethan Edmondson, head coach Lynn McColl and coach Jeffrey Newton. Front row, Andrew Bennett, Meredith Stewart, Caiti Brigman, manager Creed Sellers, Cameron Mabe, Jaydn DeHart and Matthew Pait.