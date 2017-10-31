SAU soccer teams fall in season finales

Men’s soccer falls in double overtime

CLEVELAND, Ga. — The St. Andrews University men’s soccer team saw its four-game winning streak come to an end in double overtime last weekend. The Knights lost 4-3 on the road to conference foe Truett-McConnell University (Ga.)

Truett-McConnell struck first scoring their opening goal in just the second minute of action. The Knights responded with a goal by junior defender Matias Kronik in the 15th minute of action off an assist from junior midfielder Ruben Vaca.

Truett regained the lead scoring two goals the end of the half to lead 3-1 at the break. St. Andrews shut out the Bears over the next 69 minutes of action while junior forward Julio Rico brought the Knights back to tie the game, 3-3 with two second-half goals.

Rico trimmed Truett-McConnell’s lead to one with his goal in the 57th minute off an assist from freshman midfielder Adams Canales. Rico scored his second goal in the 78th minute to tie the match at three sending it into overtime.

Unfortunately for the Knights, Truett-McConnell’s Joao Costa clinched the win for the Bears with his double overtime goal with just 54 seconds remaining as St. Andrews was playing for the draw. Costa’s goal was his second of the game and conference-leading 25th of the season

Truett barely out shot the Knights 20-18 overall and 5-3 in the overtime periods while the shot count was tied evenly throughout each half.

St. Andrews was led by Rico with seven shots. Junior forward Ricardo Da Silva had three shot and sophomore goalkeeper Valentino Parini finished with four saves on nine shots on goal along with a team save.

St. Andrews falls to 8-7 overall and 4-5 in the conference with the narrow defeat while Truett-McConnell improves to 13-3-1 and 5-3-1 in the AAC.

No. 7 St. Andrews returned home on Tuesday No. 10 Milligan College (S.C.) in the opening round of the AAC Tournament.

Truett McConnell defeats Lady Knights

CLEVELAND, Ga. — The St. Andrews University women’s soccer team fell 3-1 on the road to conference foe Truett-McConnell University (Ga.) last weekend in their final regular season game.

The Lady Knights scored first with a goal from sophomore midfielder Talia Swartbooi to take a 1-0 lead. Truett responded with three first-half goals in the 25th, 33rd, and 43rd minutes of play to take a 3-1 halftime lead.

Truett-McConnell dominated the second half outshooting the Lady Knights 9-1 and kept pressure on St. Andrews offensive to keep them from gaining any momentum.

Junior forward Madi Castro led the way with a shot on goal while sophomore midfielder Roula Zafeiropoulou and defender Alissa Picard also recorded one shot each.

Senior goalkeeper Rachel Widdicks finished with five saves on eight shots on goal as she recorded a second-half shut out.

The Lady Knights finished the regular season 3-12 overall and 3-8 in the conference while Truett-McConnell improves to 10-6-1 and 8-3 in the conference clinching the #4 seed in the tournament.

The Lady Knights enter Tuesday’s AAC Tournament as the No. 9 seed and will be on the road to face No. 8 Bluefield College (5-10-1).

http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_image002-1.jpg