Scots soccer misses playoffs, three SAC-8 teams advance

LAURINBURG — For the second year in a row the Fighting Scots soccer team missed the cut for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state playoffs.

The Scots were eliminated in the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament last week against Lumberton and finished their season with a 4-17-2 overall record and 2-10-2 in SAC-8 play.

Three teams from the Sandhills Athletic Conference did qualify for the 4A playoffs, No. 6 Pinecrest, No. 13 Jack Britt and No. 23 Lumberton.

Pinecrest downed Jack Britt in the SAC-8 title match, 3-0 to be crowned the regular season and conference tournament champions. With the No. 6 seed Pinecrest earned a first-round bye and will play the winner of No. 11 Page and No. 22 Mallard Creek.

No. 13 Jack Britt will host No. 20 Lake Norman (11-9-2) on Nov. 1 in first round action. The winner of that match up will play No. 4 Northwest Guilford (19-2-1) in the second round.

No. 23 Lumberton will travel to Charlotte on Wednesday to play No. 10 South Mecklenburg. The winner of that match will play No. 7 South Caldwell (10-5-3) on Nov. 4.

Play is scheduled to begin with games at the higher seed through the first five rounds beginning with first round contests on Nov. 1. Second round is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 4, the third round is slated for Nov. 8, fourth round games are set for Nov. 11 and the Regional Finals are planned for Nov. 14.

The state championship matches will be contested on Saturday, Nov. 18 in Raleigh at N.C. State University’s Dail Soccer Field. Play is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Tickets to the championships are $8 at the gate, or digital tickets can be purchased in advance through the NCHSAA’s partnership with GoFan.

4A First Round Pairings:

EAST:

No. 1 – Cardinal Gibbons (18-0-2) vs No. 32 – BYE

No. 16 – Laney (11-13-0) vs No. 17 – Jordan (8-9-2)

No. 8 – Ashley (16-2-4) vs No. 25 – BYE

No. 9 – Panther Creek (14-6-1) vs No. 24 – Corinth Holders (7-9-3)

No. 5 – Apex Friendship (15-4-0) vs No. 28 – BYE

No. 12 – Wakefield (10-12-1) vs No. 21 – Leesville Road (8-10-3)

No. 13 – Cary (13-8-1) vs No. 20 – Knightdale (9-10-4)

No. 4 – Green Hope (18-2-2) vs No. 29 – BYE

No. 3 – Heritage (22-1-0) vs No. 30 – BYE

No. 14 – Broughton (12-7-0) vs No. 19 – Wake Forest (11-7-3)

No. 6 – New Bern (12-5-2) vs No. 27 – BYE

No. 11 – Apex (12-7-1) vs No. 22 – Holly Springs (7-11-2)

No. 7 – Pine Forest (18-5-1) vs No. 26 – BYE

No. 10 – Enloe (12-3-7) vs No. 23 – Sanderson (8-13-1)

No. 15 – Millbrook (12-11-1) vs No. 18 – Athens Drive (11-10-2)

No. 2 – Hoggard (19-1-1) vs No. 31 – BYE

WEST:

No. 1 – Hough (20-1-0) vs No. 32 – BYE

No. 16 – Butler (11-5-3) vs No. 17 – Independence (13-8-0)

No. 8 – Myers Park (14-3-1) vs No. 25 – BYE

No. 9 – R.J. Reynolds (17-4-0) vs No. 24 – Glenn (10-12-2)

No. 5 – Reagan (17-5-1) vs No. 28 – BYE

No. 12 – Mooresville (12-9-0) vs No. 21 – North Mecklenburg (13-7-2)

No. 13 – Jack Britt (12-9-3) vs No. 20 – Lake Norman (11-9-2)

No. 4 – Northwest Guilford (19-2-1) vs No. 29 – BYE

No. 3 – Porter Ridge (18-1-2) vs No. 30 – BYE

No. 14 – East Forsyth (14-5-1) vs No. 19 – High Point Central (11-9-1)

No. 6 – Pinecrest (20-2-1) vs No. 27 – BYE

No. 11 – Page (10-6-0) vs No. 22 – Mallard Creek (12-9-1)

No. 7 – South Caldwell (10-5-3) vs No. 26 – BYE

No. 10 – South Mecklenburg (12-4-3) vs No. 23 – Lumberton (16-6-0)

No. 15 – West Forsyth (12-8-2) vs No. 18 – Ardrey Kell (11-8-3)

No. 2 – Providence (18-0-3) vs No. 31 – BYE