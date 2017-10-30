Scotland HS sends two runners to 4A state cross country meet

LAURINBURG — Scotland High School will be represented by two runners at the 4A state cross country meet on Saturday in Kernersville.

Sophomore Tony Strickland and freshman Madison Williams qualified for the state meet after recording season bests at the NCHSAA 4A Midwest Regional in Kernersville.

Strickland finished 22nd in the boy’s race with a time of 17:22 as the Fighting Scots finished 12th overall out of 17 teams with 277 points. R.J. Reynolds won the boy’s race with 47 team points while West Forsyth took second with 62 and Pinecrest came in third with 91 points.

Rounding out the top five were Ronlad Reagan with 144 team points followed by Page in fifth with 149.

The top finisher from the SAC-8 boys was Pinecrest’s Colin Alexander who finished second overall with a time of 16:33 behind R.J. Reynolds John Tatter who was the overall boy’s winner with a time of 15:48.

Williams finished 23rd in the girl’s race with a time of 20:26 as the Lady Scots did not register a team score. West Forsyth won the girl’s race, out of 13 teams, with 40 points followed by Ronald Reagan with 65. Pinecrest took third place with 85 team points followed by Grimsley with 117 and Hickory Ridge rounded out the top five with 134 points.

The top finisher for the SAC-8 girls was Pinecrest’s Carmen Alder who was the overall winner in the girl’s race. Alder posted a winning time of 18:08.

The Lady Scots other runners were sophomore Madylin McMillan, freshman Audrey Lane and senior Kathryn Goodwin.

McMillan was the second finisher for the Lady Scots in 79th place with a time of 24:18. Lane and Goodwin finished just seconds part for 92nd and 93rd place respectively. Lane took 92nd, out of 98 runners, with a time of 26:09. Goodwin finished 93rd with a time of 26:21 to round out the scoring the Lady Scots.

Fighting Scots

The Fighting Scots other runners included senior Zach Moore, freshman Jackson Sellers, seniors Sam Poage, Daly Marcano, Drew Guinn and Tyler Sellers.

Moore finished in 55th place with a time of 18:10 followed by J. Sellers who finished 65th with a time of 18:39. Poage was just a few steps behind Sellers, finishing in 67th place with a time of 18:47. Fellow senior Marcano took 71st place with a time of 18:52 followed by Guinn in 87th place with a time of 19:41.

T. Sellers was the final runner for the Scots finishing 111th out of 119 runners with a time of 21:41.

Strickland and Williams will travel to the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville on Saturday, Nov. 4 to compete in the NCHSAA 4A state championship. The 4A men are scheduled to run at 3:30 p.m. and the 4A women are slated to run at 4:30 p.m.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Courtesy photo Scotland High School sophomore Tony Strickland, left, and freshman Madison Williams, right, will travel to Kernersville on Saturday to compete in the 4A state cross country meet. The duo qualified after finishing 22th and 25th in their respective races.

