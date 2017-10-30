A look around Week 11 in the SAC-8

LAURINBURG — New conference, meets age-old rivalry.

The first Sandhills Athletic Conference championship will be determined on Friday between, you guessed it — Scotland and Richmond.

The Fighting Scots remain undefeated in the SAC-8 after a 49-point victory over Lumberton on Friday. The 6-0 Scots were just one game ahead of Seventy-First, Jack Britt and Richmond last week. The Buccaneers lost a 10-point game to Pinecrest and Seventy-First got a taste of “Raider Magic” falling to Richmond, 25-19.

If one-loss Raiders can upend the Scots on Friday, the arch enemies would share the first SAC-8 title, as co-champions. The 2017 conference champion will be decided on Nov. 3 at Pate Stadium

• Scotland trounced Lumberton, 63-14

The Fighting Scots scored in all three facets of the game — seven offensive touchdowns, an interception for a touchdown and a blocked punt in the end zone for six points.

Senior defensive back Manny Smith started the game with a pick six of Lumberton’s Braylan Grice and defensive lineman Dashawn Zimmerman ended the game by blocking a punt in the end zone for a touchdown. Those two defensive plays were the bookends to a dominant performance that saw the Scots put together 489 yards of total offense.

Quarterback Warren Bell and running back Joseph McKoy each rushed for over 100 yards and a touchdown.

Scotland moves to 7-1 and 6-0 in SAC-8 play while Lumberton moves to 2-8 overall and 1-5 in conference play.

• Richmond defeated Seventy-First, 25-19

Seventy-First experienced its first taste of Raider Magic. Leading 19-17 with two minutes left, the Falcons had Richmond pinned back the four-yard line but two plays later the Raiders were in the end zone. Freshman quarterback Caleb Hood found junior wide out Jahyee Stanback on back-to-back passes, the second being an 86-yard touchdown catch and run.

Richmond then went for two and the reverse pass from Kaleb Douglas found Hood wide open in the end zone, to give the Raiders the 25-19 win over Seventy-First.

The win, puts Richmond alone in second place behind Scotland. The two storied rivals will meet on Nov. 3 to determine the first SAC-8 champion, if Scotland wins they will be the sole champions but if Richmond wins the game the two teams will be forced to share the title.

Richmond moves to 7-3 overall and 5-1 in SAC-8 play while Seventy-First falls to 7-3 and 4-2 in conference play.

• Pinecrest bested Jack Britt, 23-13

Jack Britt’s 10-point loss to Pinecrest knocked them out of contention for the SAC-8 title, that combined with Richmond’s win over Seventy-First.

Pinecrest jumped out to a 10-7 lead after the first half, but Jack Britt didn’t panic and put another six points on the board to take a 13-10 lead into halftime. The Patriots responded with 13 unanswered points in the third quarter to secure the 23-13 win as both teams were scoreless in the final 12 minutes.

Jack Britt had 230 yards of total offense while Pinecrest tallied 325 yards.

The difference maker was the two interceptions Jack Britt quarterback Brennan Shortridge threw that left the door open for Pinecrest.

Pinecrest moves to 6-4 overall and 3-3 in SAC-8 play while Jack Britt falls to 6-4 and 4-2 in conference play.

• Purnell Swett upended Hoke, 21-14

After win-less conference seasons, Purnell broke their six-game losing streak with a 21-14 win over Hoke. The battle of the SAC-8s bottom two teams saw Hoke’s defense put up an impressive fight.

Jaleel Prather, Keeon Roper and Brenden Burney, recovered a fumble, caused a fumble and blocked a punt to keep the Bucks in the game. Despite the defense’s best efforts, Hoke’s offense couldn’t get anything going only scoring two touchdowns in the first half.

Purnell’s defense held it’s ground in the second half to hold onto their one-touchdown lead. The score-less second half saw the Rams earn their first win since Week 3 against Douglas Byrd.

Purnell Swett moves to 4-6 overall and 1-5 in SAC-8 play while Hoke falls to 0-10 and 0-6 in conference play.

The SAC-8 teams enter the final of conference play as Scotland hosts Richmond while Pinecrest travels to Hoke. Seventy-First will play host to Jack Britt and Lumberton will be on the road in Pembroke to play Purnell Swett.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots back-up quarterback Desmond Davis runs in between the tackles during the final quarter of Friday’s game in Lumberton. Davis had four carries for 55 yards and a touchdown in the Scots 63-14 win over the Pirates. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_1832.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Fighting Scots back-up quarterback Desmond Davis runs in between the tackles during the final quarter of Friday’s game in Lumberton. Davis had four carries for 55 yards and a touchdown in the Scots 63-14 win over the Pirates.

Scotland, Richmond will play for conference title