Travel baseball team hosts fundraiser

LAURINBURG — The Little Scots 8u travel baseball team is selling raffle tickets to support their team.

The tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and the winner will receive a Remington 870 shotgun, a Yeti cooler and $100 cash. The raffle will be take place on Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. Those who purchase raffle tickets do not need to be present to win.

The Little Scots are made up of seven and eight-year-old boys from the Laurinburg area. Over the summer the team traveled to four tournament, taking first place in two and second place in two.

