Knights football returns to Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews Knights return home for their fourth home game of the season on Saturday to host Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division foe Cumberlands University out of Kentucky at 1:30 p.m.

St. Andrews is coming off a 46-19 road win over Point University (Ga.) last Saturday where the Knights picked up their first division win while scoring six touchdowns.

Knights Football Field is located across the street from the track adjacent to the softball field at the corner of Dogwood and Magnolia Road. The stadium will open at 12 p.m., but for those interested in making a day out of the game tailgating gets under way at 11 a.m. in the parking lot behind the Physical Education building and the track. Tailgating will last until 15 minutes prior to kick off.

Various food truck vendors including Domino’s Pizza, Rockin Pig BBQ, Kona Ice, Papa Harry’s Hot Dogs, and Pioneer Catering will be on site during the pre-game tailgate.

Non-tailgating parking is available down Dogwood Mile and will open at Noon. St. Andrews students will be selling raffle tickets, Yetis and accepting donations once the stadium opens.

Fans should remember that the game is free to attend and seating in the brand new bleachers is first come-first serve. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to sit field-side, but should note that no outside food or drink is permitted in the stadium area.

Fans, family and community members who can’t make it to the game can follow the link below to watch the live steam and audio broadcast: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/sau/#live

SAU Athletics The St. Andrews University football team returns home on Saturday to host Appalachian Division foe Cumberlands University out of Kentucky at 1:30 p.m. http://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_image002.jpg SAU Athletics The St. Andrews University football team returns home on Saturday to host Appalachian Division foe Cumberlands University out of Kentucky at 1:30 p.m.